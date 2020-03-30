Levi Ward Runs From Minot Police Department

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Summary of incident: According to the Minot Police Department on March 29, 2020, a call was received by the Central dispatch that a vehicle was driving recklessly in the parking lot of the Dakota Square Mall.

When officers arrived, they observed a vehicle driving at what appeared to be high speeds headed West Bound in the North Lot of the Mall.

Minot police officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle fled from officers that responded to the Dakota Square Mall.

The vehicle started to drive on area sidewalks and drove over a three-foot retaining wall, which dropped the car on the other side of the wall.

Officers were unable to pursue the vehicle as they did not drive over the 3ft retaining wall as the fleeing car did.

At one point, the vehicle almost hit a pedestrian who was walking his dog. Later, Officers located the car in the Walmart parking lot. The suspect then drove Westbound into open fields and eventually through a back yard fence and into a coulee where the vehicle was rendered inoperable.

The suspect took off on foot and later located a short distance away and was detained without further incident

The suspect identified as 39-year-old Levi Ward was transported to the Ward County Jail. The hospital staff determined that Levi Ward was under the influence of drugs.

Ward was charged for Endangerment, Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle, driving under the influences, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.



