Laurel City Court News

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

The following have been charged with both citations and non-citations in the Laurel city court, they are as follows.

Anthony Wade Berger was issued a citation for dog at large, nuisance dog, and having no tags for the dog.

Gauge M Olsen's issued a citation for seatbelt violation including his first offense for failure to carry proof of insurance in a vehicle page also was cited for a stop sign violation.

Everyone John Rice was cited for a stop sign violation,

Sydne E Feuerbacher. Issued ticket for driving without a valid drivers license.

Ronetta Lyn Clincher, was issued a ticket for careless driving.

Chad Lee Dinius, was issued a ticket for operating a vehicle without liability insurance second offense and first offense driving without a valid drivers license.

Andrew Lee Harlow, issued ticket for operating expired registration and/or to failure to reregister.

Jeffrey James Maple, his second offense for operating without liability insurance in effect and his first offense for driving without a valid drivers license.

Michael D Cortez was issued a ticket for operating with expired registration and failure to re-register.

Colin Girard Welsh, was issued a citation for operating with expired registration and failure to reregister vehicle.

Cardell Daniel Desmet, was issued a ticket for failure to stop and ID self after striking unattended vehicle his first offense also leaving the scene of an accident resulted in property damage over $1000 his first offense.

Alisha Louise Woid, issued citation for operating with expired registration and failure to re-register vehicle.

Wesley Joe Braten, was issued a citation for operating with expired registration and failure to re-register vehicle.

Nuzio ANthony Schepis, was charged with three criminal contempt charges.

Ronald Lee Worley was issued a criminal contempt charge.

Desma Anne Anderson was charged with three criminal contempt charges.

Robert L Dickinson was issued a citation for dog at large, a nuisance dog, and displaying no tags on the dog.

Kevin Edward Roberts was issued a citation for ROW violation and failure to obey requirement of a yeild sign.

Elizabeth M. Venditti, was issued a citation for driving without a valid drivers license her first offense and operating a vehicle with expired registration and failure to reregister vehicle.

Clinton Arthur Altman, was issued a citation for operating a vehicle with expired registration and failure to re-register vehicle.

Ronald Lee Worley, was charged with operating without liability insurance in effect his fourth offense and as being a habitual offender operating a motor vehicle and his first offense for driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so suspended or revoked including operating a vehicle on public highways without displaying license plates.

Matthew Jason Welch, was charged with operating without liability insurance in effect his first offense and operating with expired registration and failure to re-register vehicle including his second offense for driving a motor vehicle privileges to do so are suspended or revoked.

Desire Antoinette Kracht, was charged with operating without liability insurance in effect her second offense.

Kristi K Mckittrick, was charged with theft cavy exerting unauthorized control over someone else's property her third offense.

Madison Marie Peaton, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence her first offense.

Michael Wildman was charged with revocation of suspended or deferred sentence.

Denali Marie Walters, was charged with revocation of suspended or deferred sentence.

Brandi Michelle Haage, was charged with revocation of suspended or deferred sentence.

John Patrick French was charged with revocation of suspended or deferred sentence.

Chad Al Lapp, was charged with revocation of suspended or deferred sentence.

Doris Marie Zearfoss, was charged with revocation of suspended or deferred sentence.

Bruce Morin Bissonnette, was charged with revocation suspended or deferred sentence.

Kory Duane Bobick, was charged for revocation of suspended or deferred sentence.

Gregory Alan Hardt Junior, was charged with revocation of suspended or deferred sentence.

Fernando Stephen Baba was charged for displaying fictitious or altered license plates his first offense, also for operating without liability insurance in effect his first offense including his second offense for driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so suspended or revoked.

Tonya Cole Hudyma, was charged for driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so was suspended or revoked her first offense.

Doralyn Anders Pedersen, charged with careless driving her first offense.

Abby Leigh Blaquiere, was charged with driving a motor vehicle while privilege to so suspended or revoked her second offense.

Kelsey Jo Phillips, was charged with negligent endangerment causing substantial risk/death/serious bodily injury.

Although Marie Crookston, was charged with driving under the influence of any other drug her first offense.

Ray Anthony Ramos, was charged for driving under the influence of alcohol his third offense.

Nicole Jo Brent, was charged with revocation of suspended or deferred sentence.

Ronald Franklin law, was issued a citation for no tags and for a dog at large.

Lisa Marie Blodgett, was issued a stop sign violation.

Ray Anthony Ramos, was issued a citation his first offense for operating a vehicle without liability insurance in effect also for driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so suspended or revoked his first offense.

David Martin Blount, was charged for criminal possession of dangerous drugs marijuana 60 g or less his first offenseAltreau Lee Normandy, was charged for possessing intoxicating substances will under the age of 21 his first offense. Blount is 18-years-old.

Surging Rodriquez charged with partner or family member assault causing bodily injury to a partner or family member her second offense.

David Martin Blount issued a citation for speeding.

Rachel Lynn Bartz, was issued a citation for speeding.

Abigayl Sha Coble, was issued a citation for speeding.

David Martin Blount, was charged with operating without liability insurance in effect his first offense.

Marsha Lynas Fendler, issued a ROW violation for failure to yield to vehicle on her right.

Stephen Daniel Mares, was issued a citation for operating without liability insurance in effect his first offense.

Katherine Rose Anderson was issued a citation for operating without liability insurance in effect her second offense.

Diane Evelyn Burritt, was issued a citation for operating a vehicle without liability insurance in effect her first offense.

Kirtus R Pittman, was issued a citation for driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked his first offense.

Theresal Louise Wendland, issued citation for driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so suspended or revoked her second offense.

Maria Lou Lewis, was issued a citation for operating a vehicle with expired registration and failure to re-register vehicle.

Abigale Sha Coble, was issued a citation for operating without liability insurance in effect her first offense.