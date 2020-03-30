Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by Montana News

For March 29th

At 0649 hours, Officers responded to the 200 block of Rodney for a report of a disorderly male knocking on a residential door. Officers arrived and located the male. It was discovered there was a no-contact order between the male and one of the residents. The 49-year-old Helena man was arrested for Violation of a No-Contact Order and booked into the LCSO jail.

At 1250 hours, an Officer responded to the 3300 block of N Montana Ave for a report of a violation of a No-Contact Order. It was reported a male was currently near that location. Officers arrived and located the male. It was determined he was in violation of the No-Contact order. The 20-year-old Helena man was arrested and booked into the LCSO jail.

At 1445 hours, an Officer was flagged down by a motorist at the 1100 block of Custer Ave. The motorist reported a male had fallen down in a nearby parking lot and was unable to get up. The Officer located the male who had just driven to the lot. The male demonstrated signs of impairment and was tested for DUI. At the conclusion of the investigation, the 73-year-old Helena man was cited for DUI and referred to Municipal Court.

At 2114 hours, Officers were dispatched to the area of Wilder and Garfield for a report of threats. It was reported a male climbed onto the hood of a vehicle and threated the driver. The male suspect was located and detained; he was found to be in possession of dangerous drugs. At the conclusion of the investigation, the 30-year-old Helena man was arrested for Intimidation and Possession of Dangerous Drugs. He was booked into the LCSO jail.

The Helena Police Department responded to 55 calls for service. Of those calls, they responded to 1 animal call, 5 Disorderly/Disturbance calls, 8 Suspicious Circumstance calls, 6 theft calls, 5 welfare Checks, and conducted 4 traffic stops.