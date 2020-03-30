Billings Justice Court Criminal Cases

Syndicated By: Montana News

Monday, March 30, 2020DC 19-0966State of MT v Ashlee Lanae WhitemanIN-VChange of Plea(KNISELY)Co Atty-amNatasha Hammack Sentencing18-25447DMTR: 4/6/20Theft F

DC 19-1019State of MT vBrian Walter HallbergIN-VSentencing(KNISELY)Co Atty-hebNatasha HammackPSI19-27725JCCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 16-1231State of MT vEdward Wayne AndersonIN-VPV Disposition(KNISELY)Co Atty-vcHeather Weir16-23326Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Breanne Lewis

DC 13-0863State of MT vRoss Alan NicholsonIN-VPV Disposition(KNISELY)Co Atty-vcCory T. Harman13-19262DMCt1: Forgery (By Accountability) (Common Scheme) F Breanne Lewis

DC 18-0164State of MT vWilly James HawleyIN-VPV Rev Hrg(KNISELY)Co Atty-vcNatasha Hammack18-25204Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F Dylan Kulla

DC 18-0720State of MT vChad Steven RichardsIN-VBond Reduction(KNISELY)Co Atty-vcPublic DefendersPV Rev Hrg 6/8/2018-25799Burglary F Allan KittermanDC 18-0692State of MT vChad Steven RichardsIN-VBond Reduction(KNISELY)Co Atty-vcRobert W. SnivelyPV Rev Hrg 6/8/2018-25772Ct1: Burglary F Allan Kitterman

DC 19-1323State of MT vAmanda IngoldSentencing(KNISELY)Co Atty-zpVincent SalminenPSI19-28060JCCt1: Forgery F Ct2: Deceptive Practices (Common Scheme) F Ct3: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M

C 19-1395State of MT vShalisa Dawn VinsonSentencing(KNISELY)Co Atty-zpVincent SalminenPSI19-28115JCCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence F to be dismissedCt3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissedCt4: Theft 1st Offense M

DC 19-0777State of MT vMatthew Landus BlakeRevoke Release Hrg(KNISELY)Co Atty-slhLyndon ScheveckTR: Pending reset19-27502TSDC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVEPartner or Family Member Assault F