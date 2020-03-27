Missoula County Sheriff Office Getting a New PIO Officer

Syndicated By:
The new member of the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office. Jeannette Smith (formerly Dreadfulwater) was selected as the full-time Public Information Officer.
Jeannette brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from her position at the U.S. Forest Service and as a PIO for one of the Type 1 Incident Management Teams in the Northern Rockies geographical area.
This position took her to many places. Recently to Australia , where she helped with communications during the devastating fires.
Initially, we had wanted to do a formal meet and greet but because she is joining our department at a challenging time that will not be possible. Jeannette will be training for the next few weeks by phone
Jeannette’s schedule will be Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. She will be on-call to MCSO employees outside of those hours and available during breaking news situations.
Her cell has been activated and that number is (406) 544-0131. In an effort to update our media contact list, please let us know if you would like to continue getting emails from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and/or would like someone added.
Thank you so much for making the last few years so wonderful. I have very much enjoyed my time and have made some life-long friends both at work and with my media pals. With that being said, I am so excited for you to work with Jeannette. She will be an incredible addition to the MCSO team!
