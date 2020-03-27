Minot ND Outdoor Warning Sirens

Syndicated by: Montana News

Beginning May 11th, Minot Central Dispatch will begin running regularly scheduled audible tests for the Minot Area Outdoor Warning System as well as the Sirens within Ward County, these tests will be run on the second and last Monday of each month at 9:30 AM.

The audible tests will continue through the summer months and are scheduled to conclude in October.

The final date is weather-permitting as cold weather conditions are hard on the equipment.

There will be one variation to the regular schedule in May when the last Monday of the Month falls on Memorial Day Holiday.

To avoid any interruption to the Memorial Day ceremonies on May 25th, the test will be run the next day on Tuesday, May 26th at 9:30 am.

During the regularly scheduled tests, residents will hear ten second High/Low tones followed by a voice message given over the public address system. The tones and message will be repeated three times. The Cable TV interrupt system will also be tested as the outdoor warning system audible test is being sounded.

Margaret Haugan, PSAP Manager – Minot Central Dispatch