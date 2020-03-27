Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

Report is for March 26th

At 2039 hours, an Officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Fee and Livingston. Contact was made with the female driver and passenger. While speaking with the females, the Officer observed possible dangerous drugs in the vehicle. Both females were asked to exit the vehicle and identify themselves. The passenger provided a false name. Due to this, the Officer attempted to detain the female.

She ran from the Officer, but was detained a short distance later. She was identified, found to have 3 valid arrest warrants, and was in possession of Dangerous Drugs/Drug Paraphernalia. The 24-year-old Helena woman was arrested for the warrants, Obstructing a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Dangerous Drugs with Intent to Distribute.

At 2329 hours, an Officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Montana Ave and Cedar. The Officer made contact with the male driver and identified him. The driver was found to have a valid arrest warrant, had no insurance, and had a suspended driver’s license. Additionally, the Officer observed signs of impairment. The male was tested for DUI. At the conclusion of the investigation, the 32-year-old Helena area man was arrested and booked into the LCSO jail.

The Helena Police Department responded to 111 calls for service. Of those calls, they responded to 2 vehicle crashes, 5 animal calls, 3 Disorderly/Disturbance calls, 3 Theft calls, 11 Suspicious Circumstance calls, 6 welfare Checks, and conducted 39 traffic stops.