Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

At 01211 hours, Officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of N Montana Ave for a report of a shoplift that had just occurred. The suspects fled the scene with business employees following them. Officers arrived and located the suspects a few blocks away.

Both suspects were detained and identified. A 20-year-old Great Falls woman was cited for theft and referred to Municipal Court. A 26-year-old Helena area male was found to have two valid arrest warrants and to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and booked into the LCSO jail.

At 1643 hours, an Officer was patrolling the area of Helena and Montana Ave. The Officer observed a male/female walking together. The Officer was aware the male observed had a valid arrest warrant. Contact was made and the male was arrested for the warrant. He was also found to be in possession of dangerous drugs. The 39-year-old Helena area man was booked into the LCSO jail.

At 2007 hours, an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Montana Ave and Elm. Contact was made with the female driver. She was identified and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The 20-year-old female was cited and referred to Municipal Court.

The Helena Police Department responded to 110 calls for service. Of those calls, they responded to 1 vehicle crash, 6 animal calls, 3 Disorderly/Disturbance calls, 6 Theft calls, 13 Suspicious Circumstance calls, 3 welfare Checks, and conducted 31 traffic stops.