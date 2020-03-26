By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

The state of Montana and Wyoming are starting to see an increase of the COVID-19 infections on the rise.

The state of Montana released more data that shows that at least 2,200 individuals were tested at the stated public Health Lab that handles this type of testing for the state of Montana.

New figures released by the state indicated that rural counties that are less populated such as Glacier and Lincoln counties, have tested positive for their fist COVID-19 cases.

The county in Montana that has so far been the lead and appears to be a hot spot for Montana is the county of Gallatin, where at least 25 have tested positive.

F0r the County of Yellowstone, which has the most significant city population being Billings, the infection rate numbers are only showing 13 at the time the Montana News published this article.

Other counties such as Lewis and Clark, Madison, and Broadwater, including Jefferson, Ravalli, Roosevelt Hill Glaciers, and Lincoln so far, are showing minimal infection numbers.

The neighboring state of Wyoming has 55 reported COVID-19 cases.

As further information is released, the Montana News will continue to cover the most relevant information.