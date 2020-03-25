Billings Justice Court Criminal Case Arraignments

March 25, 2020

Montana News

 

WALLACE, RECHO – 3/24 NEW MISD CR 20-483

NEW MISD TK 20-1536

 

BIGHAIL, BRUCE – 3/25 MISD WARRANT TK 16-5494

MISD WARRANT TK 19-1200

 

 

FACETIME

PERRY, WILLIAM APPEARANCE TK 2007-1079

APPEARANCE TK 2008-4120

 

 

