$2 Trillion Stimulus Package In The Works

March 25, 2020

Montana News

 

 

Syndicated By: Montana News

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An apparent agreement was reached at 1 a.m. this morning on a $2 trillion spending bill that has not be fully written.

Rather than a good faith effort to help Americans, Democrats in the U.S. House and Senate previously blocked a bipartisan emergency response bill in order to advance their partisan interests by including many provisions entirely unrelated to the Coronavirus. House Democrat Whip James Clyburn said this virus is “a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.”

 

As of yesterday evening, the Democratic House and Senate leadership, were pushing to do all of the following (and more) in this legislation: 

 

-         Permanently give tax dollars to Planned Parenthood. 

-         Provide tax dollars for research that uses aborted baby organs. 

-         Force corporations to embrace LGBT leadership on their boards. 

-         Permanently strip all work requirements from SNAP (food stamps). 

-         Force airlines to include a union representative on their boards.

-         Nationalize elections, including same-day voter registration. 

-         Fund expensive elements of the Green New Deal regarding carbon emissions and force taxpayers to buy old airplanes. 

-         And just when millions of Americans are out of work, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pushing to automatically extend foreign work visas, limiting Americans’ ability to get back to work.

 

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

