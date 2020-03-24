Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News

JUDGE HARRISWednesday, March 25, 2020

DC 20-0279State of MT vRodney Derrick BeitzIN-VArraignment(TODD)Co Atty-tlePublic Defenders20-28599Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F See also: DC 17-0739 | 16-22222 | Sentencing - 05/04/2020 See also: DC 18-0025 | 18-25077 | Jury Trial - 07/06/2020 See also: CR2020-0443 | Fugitive Status Conference - 04/16/2020

DC 20-0261State of MT vAdrian Jackson Bravo Sr,IN-VArraignment(DAVIES)Co Atty-jefPublic Defenders20-28601JWCt1: Burglary F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 20-0267State of MT vChina Rose Dawn DavisIN-VArraignment(HARADA)Co Atty-bdlPublic Defenders20-28604GBTheft F

DC 20-0271State of MT vJason Neftali GarciaIN-VArraignment(DAVIES)Co Atty-jyPublic Defenders20-28596AVCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

State of MT vRafael Gaxiola Jr.IN-VArraignmentCo Atty- Public Defenders20-28625Ct1: Assault with Weapon F Ct2: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M Ct3: Criminal Mischief M Ct4: Obstructing Peace Officer M

DC 20-0263State of MT vJon HotchkissIN-VArraignment(HARADA)Co Atty-slhPublic Defenders20-28589GBCt1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F Or in the Alternative to Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------