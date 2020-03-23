Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

March 23, 2020

|

Montana News

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

JUDGE MOSESTuesday, March 24, 2020DC 20-0257State of MT vMiccah John DustIN-VArraignment(MOSES)Co Atty-jyPublic Defenders20-28607AVCt1: Indecent Exposure F Ct2: Sexual Abuse of Children F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0280State of MT vTimothy Wayne Falls DownIN-VArraignment(HARADA)Co Atty-tlePublic Defenders20-28617TSPartner or Family Member Assault F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1604State of MT vDeAndre Laron GulleyIN-VArraignment(MOSES)Co Atty-iarPublic DefendersSrv Amnd Info/Aff19-28342JWCt1: Deliberate Homicide by Accountability F Ct2: Assault with Weapon F Or in the Alternative to Ct3: Assault with Weapon by Accountability F Ct4: Criminal Endangerment F Or in the Alternative to Ct5: Criminal Endangerment by Accountability F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0282State of MT vRas Jahmikes MattaIN-VArraignment(DAVIES)Co Atty-iarPublic Defenders20-28618JWCt1: Assault with Weapon F Ct2: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M Ct4: Obstructing Peace Officer M See also: DC 19-1107 | 19-27834 | Jury Trial - 05/26/2020 See also: DC 20-0032 | 20-28379 | Jury Trial - 05/26/2020-

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

State of MT vSanto Renee Robles FloresIN-VArraignmentCo Atty- Public Defenders20-28616Partner or Family Member Assault F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 09-0106State of MT vRichard Michael ZiereisIN-VPV Rev Hrg(MOSES)Co Atty-iarKris Copenhaver09-15571Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F Ct3: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Liability Protection in Effect M Deana Lougee

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Page 2of 4Report Edited 12.10.19DC 17-1368State of MT vJason Allen JacksonIN-VApr BW(MOSES)Co Atty-iarJ. Gregory TomicichReset PV Rev Hrg16-23204Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Patrick Rogers-

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0496State of MT vDanielle Lee KnowshisgunIN-VApr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev(KNISELY)Co Atty-amPublic Defenders18-25361Criminal Endangerment F Laura McKee

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0477State of MT vJohn Auston MaroneyIN-VApr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev(TODD)Co Atty-slhAnalicia PiancaReset PV Dispo18-25554Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Mary AggersDC 19-1383State of MT vJohn Auston MaroneyIN-VApr BW(TODD)Co Atty-slhAnalicia PiancaTR: past19-28110GBCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M Ct3: Resisting Arrest MCt4: Obstructing Peace Officer M DC 20-0284State of MT vJohn Auston MaroneyIN-VArraignment(TODD)Co Atty-slhPublic Defenders20-28619GBCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M Ct3: Theft 2nd Offense M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1297State of MT vJoshua Brandon WebbIN-VApr BW(TODD)Co Atty-slhJ. Gregory TomicichTR: Past19-28018GBCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1581State of MT vGregory Richard Boyd JrIN-VBond Reduction(MOSES)Co Atty-iarPenelope S. StrongTR: 8/31/2019-28334JWCt1: Deliberate Homicide F Ct2: Assault with Weapon F Or in the Alternative to Ct3: Assault with Weapon by Accountability F Ct4: Criminal Endangerment F Or in the Alternative to Ct5: Criminal Endangerment by Accountability F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Page 3of 4Report Edited 12.10.19DC 17-1414State of MT vLevi Lee GreerIN-VStatus of Counsel(MOSES)Co Atty-iarBrandon C. HartfordRH: 4/7/2017-24945Negligent Vehicular Assault F Melanie EtchemendyDC 20-0236State of MT vLevi Lee GreerIN-VStatus of Counsel(MOSES)Co Atty-iarPublic DefendersTR: 7/6/2020-28572JWBail-jumping F----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------***THE CASES BELOW HAVE BEEN RESET TO 5/5/20 L&M***DC 19-1580State of MT vJohn Leonard EvigArraignment(MOSES)Co Atty-jyNicholas OwensSrv Amnd Info/Aff19-28310AVCt1: Criminal Endangerment F Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 2nd Offense M Or in the Alternative to Ct3: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More 2nd Offense M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0558State of MT vJames Richard LaceySentencing(MOSES)Co Atty-ezBrandon C. HartfordPSI18-25542AVCt1: Theft Possession of Stolen Property F to be dismissedCt2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissedDC 19-0183State of MT vJames Richard LaceyStatus of Counsel(MOSES)Co Atty-ezBrandon C. Hartford19-26884AVCt1: Robbery F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0146State of MT vJohna Jean No Runner-SonnipSentencing(MOSES)Co Atty-jyLayne ScheveckPSI19-26860AVEscape F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-0737State of MT vMatthew Jonathon J. BartholomewPV Rev Hrg(MOSES)Co Atty-jyA.K.A. Matthew Jonathon Jeremy Kooiman15-21435Heather WeirCt1: Aggravated Assault F Shannon BergSee also: DC 19-1290 | 19-28011 | Revoke Release Hrg - 04/21/2020See also: DC 19-1473 | 19-28214 | Jury Trial - 04/13/2020----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Yellowstone County Detention Officer COVID-19 UPDATE

March 24, 2020

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

March 23, 2020

Radical Socialist Montana Democrat, John Tester Purposely Blocked Coronavirus Relief Aid To ALL Americans Including The State Of Montana Residents

March 23, 2020

Helena Police Department News

March 23, 2020

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

March 22, 2020

Minot Man Strikes Another In Throat, Then Steals His Cell Phone

March 22, 2020

The real reasons Africa has another locust plague: The UN, environmentalist pressure groups and their financial backers have a lot to answer for

March 22, 2020

COVID-19 tests: The non-fake news. Our system may not be the fastest, but it’s giving us trustworthy answers

March 22, 2020

Yellowstone County Detention Officer Tested Positive For COVID-19, 2nd Detention Officer Sent Home Sick This Afternoon. Inmate Population May Have Bee...

March 20, 2020

93% Of Muslims In American Government Do Not And Will Not Express Support For The US Constitution! How Long Before The People Respond?

March 20, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic