Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

JUDGE MOSESTuesday, March 24, 2020DC 20-0257State of MT vMiccah John DustIN-VArraignment(MOSES)Co Atty-jyPublic Defenders20-28607AVCt1: Indecent Exposure F Ct2: Sexual Abuse of Children F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0280State of MT vTimothy Wayne Falls DownIN-VArraignment(HARADA)Co Atty-tlePublic Defenders20-28617TSPartner or Family Member Assault F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1604State of MT vDeAndre Laron GulleyIN-VArraignment(MOSES)Co Atty-iarPublic DefendersSrv Amnd Info/Aff19-28342JWCt1: Deliberate Homicide by Accountability F Ct2: Assault with Weapon F Or in the Alternative to Ct3: Assault with Weapon by Accountability F Ct4: Criminal Endangerment F Or in the Alternative to Ct5: Criminal Endangerment by Accountability F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0282State of MT vRas Jahmikes MattaIN-VArraignment(DAVIES)Co Atty-iarPublic Defenders20-28618JWCt1: Assault with Weapon F Ct2: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M Ct4: Obstructing Peace Officer M See also: DC 19-1107 | 19-27834 | Jury Trial - 05/26/2020 See also: DC 20-0032 | 20-28379 | Jury Trial - 05/26/2020-

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

State of MT vSanto Renee Robles FloresIN-VArraignmentCo Atty- Public Defenders20-28616Partner or Family Member Assault F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 09-0106State of MT vRichard Michael ZiereisIN-VPV Rev Hrg(MOSES)Co Atty-iarKris Copenhaver09-15571Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F Ct3: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Liability Protection in Effect M Deana Lougee

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Page 2of 4Report Edited 12.10.19DC 17-1368State of MT vJason Allen JacksonIN-VApr BW(MOSES)Co Atty-iarJ. Gregory TomicichReset PV Rev Hrg16-23204Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Patrick Rogers-

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0496State of MT vDanielle Lee KnowshisgunIN-VApr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev(KNISELY)Co Atty-amPublic Defenders18-25361Criminal Endangerment F Laura McKee

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0477State of MT vJohn Auston MaroneyIN-VApr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev(TODD)Co Atty-slhAnalicia PiancaReset PV Dispo18-25554Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Mary AggersDC 19-1383State of MT vJohn Auston MaroneyIN-VApr BW(TODD)Co Atty-slhAnalicia PiancaTR: past19-28110GBCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M Ct3: Resisting Arrest MCt4: Obstructing Peace Officer M DC 20-0284State of MT vJohn Auston MaroneyIN-VArraignment(TODD)Co Atty-slhPublic Defenders20-28619GBCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M Ct3: Theft 2nd Offense M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1297State of MT vJoshua Brandon WebbIN-VApr BW(TODD)Co Atty-slhJ. Gregory TomicichTR: Past19-28018GBCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1581State of MT vGregory Richard Boyd JrIN-VBond Reduction(MOSES)Co Atty-iarPenelope S. StrongTR: 8/31/2019-28334JWCt1: Deliberate Homicide F Ct2: Assault with Weapon F Or in the Alternative to Ct3: Assault with Weapon by Accountability F Ct4: Criminal Endangerment F Or in the Alternative to Ct5: Criminal Endangerment by Accountability F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Page 3of 4Report Edited 12.10.19DC 17-1414State of MT vLevi Lee GreerIN-VStatus of Counsel(MOSES)Co Atty-iarBrandon C. HartfordRH: 4/7/2017-24945Negligent Vehicular Assault F Melanie EtchemendyDC 20-0236State of MT vLevi Lee GreerIN-VStatus of Counsel(MOSES)Co Atty-iarPublic DefendersTR: 7/6/2020-28572JWBail-jumping F----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------***THE CASES BELOW HAVE BEEN RESET TO 5/5/20 L&M***DC 19-1580State of MT vJohn Leonard EvigArraignment(MOSES)Co Atty-jyNicholas OwensSrv Amnd Info/Aff19-28310AVCt1: Criminal Endangerment F Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 2nd Offense M Or in the Alternative to Ct3: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More 2nd Offense M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0558State of MT vJames Richard LaceySentencing(MOSES)Co Atty-ezBrandon C. HartfordPSI18-25542AVCt1: Theft Possession of Stolen Property F to be dismissedCt2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissedDC 19-0183State of MT vJames Richard LaceyStatus of Counsel(MOSES)Co Atty-ezBrandon C. Hartford19-26884AVCt1: Robbery F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0146State of MT vJohna Jean No Runner-SonnipSentencing(MOSES)Co Atty-jyLayne ScheveckPSI19-26860AVEscape F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-0737State of MT vMatthew Jonathon J. BartholomewPV Rev Hrg(MOSES)Co Atty-jyA.K.A. Matthew Jonathon Jeremy Kooiman15-21435Heather WeirCt1: Aggravated Assault F Shannon BergSee also: DC 19-1290 | 19-28011 | Revoke Release Hrg - 04/21/2020See also: DC 19-1473 | 19-28214 | Jury Trial - 04/13/2020----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------