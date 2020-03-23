Radical Socialist Montana Democrat, John Tester Purposely Blocked Coronavirus Relief Aid To ALL Americans Including The State Of Montana Residents

March 23, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 


HELENA, Mont. – Remember what is on the line this November.  Tester, YOUR POLITICAL CAREER IS DONE !!

For the second time in 24 hours, Senate Democrats have recklessly blocked the Coronavirus relief package from moving forward. This package would provide immediate relief to Montana families, hospitals, and small businesses who are suffering during this crisis.  

 

Senator Jon Tester joined Chuck Schumer and the Senate Democrats not once, but twice, and blocked this must-pass measure from advancing. 

Our families, small businesses, health care workers, hospitals, first responders, and others hard-hit by the Coronavirus pandemic need this financial help now. The political games must end, and we need to come together and get this bill done for the good of our country.   TESTER, CONSIDER YOUR SELF FIRED, MONTANA DOES!!

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

