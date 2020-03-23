Helena Police Department News

March 23, 2020

|

Montana News

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

3/20/20 @ 1438 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the area of Breckenridge St and Gem St for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a parked vehicle. 

 

The Officer met with the driver of the vehicle that crashed into a parked vehicle and observed signs of impairment from the driver.  Investigation into the matter led to a 29 year old female being placed under arrest for DUI (1st), Aggravated DUI (1st) and Careless Driving.  She was booked into the LCSO Jail. 

 

 

3/20/20 @ 1647 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 3200 block of Hwy 12 East for an assault that was in progress. 

 

The Officers were able to meet with all parties involved.  Investigation into the matter led to a 69 year old male being placed under arrest for an outstanding District Court warrant and a 60 year old male being placed under arrest for Failure to Register and Probation Violation.  They were booked into the LCSO Jail. 

 

 

 

**The Helena Police Department responded to 64 calls for service.  A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows:  (2) animal calls, (6) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (8) suspicious incidents, (1) trespass complaint and conducted (6) welfare checks.   

 

