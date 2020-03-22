Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

March 22, 2020

|

Montana Newws

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

JUDGE TODDMonday, March 23, 2020

DC 19-0863State of MT vFreddie Lawrence Colvin Jr.IN-VArraignment(TODD)Co Atty-tlePublic Defenders19-27583TSFailure to Register as a Violent Offender F

 

DC 20-0244State of MT vSean Brian CrutchfieldIN-VArraignment(TODD)Co Atty-bdlPublic Defenders20-28585Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F

 

DC 20-0256State of MT vStephen Nicholas WallowingIN-VArraignment(HARADA)Co Atty-jyPublic Defenders20-28591DMCt1: Sexual Intercourse without Consent F Ct2: Sexual Assault F

 

DC 19-1334State of MT vAshlee Taylor LambertIN-VChange of Plea(MOSES)Co Atty-jyJ. Gregory TomicichTR: 4/13/2019-28056AVRobbery F

 

DC 19-0884State of MT vKylie Danielle McDonaldIN-VSentencing(TODD)Co Atty-slhJ. Gregory TomicichPSI19-27605GBEscape F DC 19-1433State of MT vKylie Danielle McDonaldIN-VSentencing(TODD)Co Atty-slhJ. Gregory TomicichPSI19-28193GBAssault on a Peace Officer F ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 19-0656State of MT vPreston Leo StewartIN-VSentencing(TODD)Co Atty-bdlAnalicia PiancaPSI19-27360GBCt1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F Or in the Alternative to Ct2: Per Se w/ Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F to be dismissedCt3: Criminal Mischief M Ct4: Theft 2nd Offense M Ct5: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M Ct6: Driving Without Required Motor Vehicle Insurance M David P. Kenat Jr.

 

 

DC 14-0416State of MT vSean Brian CrutchfieldIN-VPV Disposition(TODD)Co Atty-bdlJ. Gregory Tomicich14-20076Ct1: Aggravated Assault F Ct3: Criminal Destruction of or Tampering with Communication Device M to be dismissedCt4: Unlawful Restraint M to be dismissedJamie Burson----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 16-0797State of MT vJeremy Shane SeminoleIN-VPV Rev Hrg(TODD)Co Atty-mklJoshua R. Kotter16-22919Escape F Nathan VanderbySee also: DC 19-1081 | 19-27793 | Bench Trial - 04/13/2020----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 19-0065State of MT vBrian Wade MillerIN-VApr BW(SOUZA)Co Atty-pdvDarcy CritchfieldReset TR 19-26770HCCriminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F John Frost----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 19-0067State of MT vCharles Paul HairychinIN-VStatus Hearing(TODD)Co Atty-tleJoshua R. KotterTR: Past19-26769TSCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M DC 19-0307State of MT vCharles Paul HairychinIN-VStatus Hearing(TODD)Co Atty-tleJoshua R. KotterTR: Past19-27002TSTheft F ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 19-0401State of MT vLawrence Michael DemaraisIN-VSentencing(TODD)Co Atty-jmMatthew C. ClausPSI19-27098APCt1: Criminal Child Endangerment F Ct2: Habitual Traffic Offender Operating Motor Vehicle M ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 19-0938State of MT vAllen Boyd HoffIN-VChange of Plea(MOSES)Co Atty-jefAnalicia PiancaSentencing - PSI Waived19-27644JWCt1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F Or in the Alternative to Ct2: Per Se w/ Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F DC 19-1166State of MT vAllen Boyd HoffIN-VChange of Plea(MOSES)Co Atty-jefAnalicia PiancaSentencing - PSI Waived19-27866JWCt1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F Or in the Alternative to Ct2: Per Se w/ Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F

 

 

THE CASES BELOW HAVE BEEN SET TO APRIL 20TH, 2020

 

DC 17-1428State of MT vRobert Douglas Healy IVChange of Plea(TODD)Co Atty-tleJim LippertRevoke Release Hrg17-24959TSTR: 6/8/20Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 1st Offense M Ct3: Failure to Stop or Remain at Accident Scene Involving Another Person or Deceased Person M Ct4: Fail to Identify Self and Vehicle When Involved in Accident M DC 11-0128State of MT vRobert Douglas Healy IVPV Disposition(TODD)Co Atty-tleJim LippertPV Rev Hrg11-17149Ct2: Assault with Weapon F Ct4: Assault with Weapon F Mary Aggers----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 17-0535State of MT vBrooklyn Mae CardwellPV Rev Hrg(TODD)Co Atty-bdlKatherine Delaney Berst17-23919Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Melanie EtchemendySee also: DC 18-0788 | 18-25857 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/16/2020----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 18-0246State of MT vChristopher Joseph EvansPV Rev Hrg(TODD)Co Atty-bdlJ. Gregory Tomicich18-25315Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F Terry Boyd----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 17-1366State of MT vAlyissa Lea GrantPV Rev Hrg(TODD)Co Atty-slhA.K.A. Allyissa Lee Lopez17-24884Gregory Paul JohnsonCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Breanne Lewis----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 18-1517State of MT vTyson Daniel LingelbachRevoke Release Hrg(TODD)Co Atty-bdlJ. Gregory TomicichTR: 5/11/2018-26647GBDriving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 19-0891State of MT vDaniel Jeffrey WilsonStatus Hearing(TODD)Co Atty-tleJoshua R. KotterTR: Past19-27607TSCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 2nd Offense M ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

DC 19-0315State of MT v Christopher James PearsonStatus of Counsel(TODD)Co Atty-jyBrandon C. HartfordTR: 5/26/2019-27025APCt1: Sexual Abuse of Children F Ct2: Sexual Abuse of Children F Ct3: Sexual Abuse of Children F Ct4: Incest F Ct5: Incest F Ct6: Incest F Ct7: Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence F Ct8: Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence F Ct9: Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence F ***THE CASES BELOW HAVE BEEN SET TO MAY 18TH, 2020DC 16-0415State of MT vJosef Christian LaRanceSentencing(TODD)Co Atty-bdlA.K.A. Joseph Christian LawrencePSI16-22403GB J. Gregory TomicichTheft F ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 19-1243State of MT vMelissa Ann MuiseSentencing(TODD)Co Atty-bdlJ. Gregory TomicichPSI19-27950GBCt1: Conspiracy to Commit Forgery (Common Scheme) F Ct2: Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Identity (Common Scheme) F Ct3: Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering (Common Scheme) F to be dismissed----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 19-1230State of MT vJack Dennis Smith IIISentencing(TODD)Co Atty-bdlAnalicia PiancaPSI19-27928GBDC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVECt1: Partner or Family Member Assault F Ct2: Unlawful Restraint M to be dismissedCt3: Criminal Mischief Pecuniary Loss Less Than $1,500 M

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Helena Police Department News

March 23, 2020

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

March 22, 2020

Minot Man Strikes Another In Throat, Then Steals His Cell Phone

March 22, 2020

The real reasons Africa has another locust plague: The UN, environmentalist pressure groups and their financial backers have a lot to answer for

March 22, 2020

COVID-19 tests: The non-fake news. Our system may not be the fastest, but it’s giving us trustworthy answers

March 22, 2020

Yellowstone County Detention Officer Tested Positive For COVID-19, 2nd Detention Officer Sent Home Sick This Afternoon. Inmate Population May Have Bee...

March 20, 2020

93% Of Muslims In American Government Do Not And Will Not Express Support For The US Constitution! How Long Before The People Respond?

March 20, 2020

How You Can Help Your Elderly Neighbors And Those Most At Risk

March 20, 2020

Cheyenne Wyoming Police Department Closes Their Lobby To The Public Due To COVID-19 Wuhan China Virus

March 19, 2020

The City Of Minot Closes City Buildings To Public Due To COVID-19 Wuhan China Virus

March 19, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

[BLOG_EMPTY_COMPONENT] - not found

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic