Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

JUDGE TODDMonday, March 23, 2020

DC 19-0863State of MT vFreddie Lawrence Colvin Jr.IN-VArraignment(TODD)Co Atty-tlePublic Defenders19-27583TSFailure to Register as a Violent Offender F

DC 20-0244State of MT vSean Brian CrutchfieldIN-VArraignment(TODD)Co Atty-bdlPublic Defenders20-28585Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F

DC 20-0256State of MT vStephen Nicholas WallowingIN-VArraignment(HARADA)Co Atty-jyPublic Defenders20-28591DMCt1: Sexual Intercourse without Consent F Ct2: Sexual Assault F

DC 19-1334State of MT vAshlee Taylor LambertIN-VChange of Plea(MOSES)Co Atty-jyJ. Gregory TomicichTR: 4/13/2019-28056AVRobbery F

DC 19-0884State of MT vKylie Danielle McDonaldIN-VSentencing(TODD)Co Atty-slhJ. Gregory TomicichPSI19-27605GBEscape F DC 19-1433State of MT vKylie Danielle McDonaldIN-VSentencing(TODD)Co Atty-slhJ. Gregory TomicichPSI19-28193GBAssault on a Peace Officer F ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 19-0656State of MT vPreston Leo StewartIN-VSentencing(TODD)Co Atty-bdlAnalicia PiancaPSI19-27360GBCt1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F Or in the Alternative to Ct2: Per Se w/ Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F to be dismissedCt3: Criminal Mischief M Ct4: Theft 2nd Offense M Ct5: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M Ct6: Driving Without Required Motor Vehicle Insurance M David P. Kenat Jr.

DC 14-0416State of MT vSean Brian CrutchfieldIN-VPV Disposition(TODD)Co Atty-bdlJ. Gregory Tomicich14-20076Ct1: Aggravated Assault F Ct3: Criminal Destruction of or Tampering with Communication Device M to be dismissedCt4: Unlawful Restraint M to be dismissedJamie Burson----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 16-0797State of MT vJeremy Shane SeminoleIN-VPV Rev Hrg(TODD)Co Atty-mklJoshua R. Kotter16-22919Escape F Nathan VanderbySee also: DC 19-1081 | 19-27793 | Bench Trial - 04/13/2020----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 19-0065State of MT vBrian Wade MillerIN-VApr BW(SOUZA)Co Atty-pdvDarcy CritchfieldReset TR 19-26770HCCriminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F John Frost----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 19-0067State of MT vCharles Paul HairychinIN-VStatus Hearing(TODD)Co Atty-tleJoshua R. KotterTR: Past19-26769TSCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M DC 19-0307State of MT vCharles Paul HairychinIN-VStatus Hearing(TODD)Co Atty-tleJoshua R. KotterTR: Past19-27002TSTheft F ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 19-0401State of MT vLawrence Michael DemaraisIN-VSentencing(TODD)Co Atty-jmMatthew C. ClausPSI19-27098APCt1: Criminal Child Endangerment F Ct2: Habitual Traffic Offender Operating Motor Vehicle M ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 19-0938State of MT vAllen Boyd HoffIN-VChange of Plea(MOSES)Co Atty-jefAnalicia PiancaSentencing - PSI Waived19-27644JWCt1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F Or in the Alternative to Ct2: Per Se w/ Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F DC 19-1166State of MT vAllen Boyd HoffIN-VChange of Plea(MOSES)Co Atty-jefAnalicia PiancaSentencing - PSI Waived19-27866JWCt1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F Or in the Alternative to Ct2: Per Se w/ Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F

THE CASES BELOW HAVE BEEN SET TO APRIL 20TH, 2020

DC 17-1428State of MT vRobert Douglas Healy IVChange of Plea(TODD)Co Atty-tleJim LippertRevoke Release Hrg17-24959TSTR: 6/8/20Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 1st Offense M Ct3: Failure to Stop or Remain at Accident Scene Involving Another Person or Deceased Person M Ct4: Fail to Identify Self and Vehicle When Involved in Accident M DC 11-0128State of MT vRobert Douglas Healy IVPV Disposition(TODD)Co Atty-tleJim LippertPV Rev Hrg11-17149Ct2: Assault with Weapon F Ct4: Assault with Weapon F Mary Aggers----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 17-0535State of MT vBrooklyn Mae CardwellPV Rev Hrg(TODD)Co Atty-bdlKatherine Delaney Berst17-23919Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Melanie EtchemendySee also: DC 18-0788 | 18-25857 | Jury Trial Reset - 03/16/2020----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 18-0246State of MT vChristopher Joseph EvansPV Rev Hrg(TODD)Co Atty-bdlJ. Gregory Tomicich18-25315Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F Terry Boyd----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 17-1366State of MT vAlyissa Lea GrantPV Rev Hrg(TODD)Co Atty-slhA.K.A. Allyissa Lee Lopez17-24884Gregory Paul JohnsonCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Breanne Lewis----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 18-1517State of MT vTyson Daniel LingelbachRevoke Release Hrg(TODD)Co Atty-bdlJ. Gregory TomicichTR: 5/11/2018-26647GBDriving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 19-0891State of MT vDaniel Jeffrey WilsonStatus Hearing(TODD)Co Atty-tleJoshua R. KotterTR: Past19-27607TSCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 2nd Offense M ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0315State of MT v Christopher James PearsonStatus of Counsel(TODD)Co Atty-jyBrandon C. HartfordTR: 5/26/2019-27025APCt1: Sexual Abuse of Children F Ct2: Sexual Abuse of Children F Ct3: Sexual Abuse of Children F Ct4: Incest F Ct5: Incest F Ct6: Incest F Ct7: Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence F Ct8: Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence F Ct9: Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence F ***THE CASES BELOW HAVE BEEN SET TO MAY 18TH, 2020DC 16-0415State of MT vJosef Christian LaRanceSentencing(TODD)Co Atty-bdlA.K.A. Joseph Christian LawrencePSI16-22403GB J. Gregory TomicichTheft F ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 19-1243State of MT vMelissa Ann MuiseSentencing(TODD)Co Atty-bdlJ. Gregory TomicichPSI19-27950GBCt1: Conspiracy to Commit Forgery (Common Scheme) F Ct2: Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Identity (Common Scheme) F Ct3: Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering (Common Scheme) F to be dismissed----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 19-1230State of MT vJack Dennis Smith IIISentencing(TODD)Co Atty-bdlAnalicia PiancaPSI19-27928GBDC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVECt1: Partner or Family Member Assault F Ct2: Unlawful Restraint M to be dismissedCt3: Criminal Mischief Pecuniary Loss Less Than $1,500 M