Minot Man Strikes Another In Throat, Then Steals His Cell Phone

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Minot North Dakota police officers dispatched to a local business at about 10:01 pm on March 21st for a reported intoxicated male who had assaulted an individual.



According to a witness and the male victim, 49-year-old Christopher Macgillivray approached a man on the street then punched him in the throat.



Macgillivray then hit the cell phone out of the victim's hand and stole it. Minot police officers were able to find the suspect as he was still in the area.

Officers arrested and detained Christopher Macgillivray on Robbery, a Class C Felony.



The stolen cell phone located about 15 yards away from where MacGillivray ended up captured.

