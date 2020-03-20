Yellowstone County Detention Officer Tested Positive For COVID-19, 2nd Detention Officer Sent Home Sick This Afternoon. Inmate Population May Have Been Infected Along With Other Detention Officers

March 20, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office received information that a detention officer posted a notice on social media that the officer recently tested positive for COVID-19. 

 

This same officer had contacted the detention facility, calling-in sick for his shift that was to begin the evening of March 19.  Once confirmed, the sheriff’s office contacted the Public Health Office and has been working with them and following their guidance to determine what steps need to be taken to protect the detention facility. 

 

According to the detention schedule and confirmed by detention staff, the detention officer in question last worked at the facility on March 15, 2020.  This detention officer has not been back to the facility since this date. 

 

Another detention officer, shortly after the start of the officer’s shift the morning of Thursday, March 19, 2020 was sent home by jail commanders due to having a cough.  According to this detention officer, he has since been tested for the COVID-19 virus.  According to the officer, the results of the test will not be known for several days.  This officer has not been back to the facility since being sent home.”

 

 

