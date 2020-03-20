How You Can Help Your Elderly Neighbors And Those Most At Risk

Syndicated by: Montana News

In a crisis situation, many people experience anxiety and a feeling of helplessness. It's not that they don't want to help, but rather, simply have no idea where to start. Offering a helping hand can take many forms and will not only help you feel better, it just might make the ultimate difference, in the life of a fellow human being.

We have learned the most vulnerable population for the Covid-19 virus is our elderly population as well as those individuals with underlying health concerns. It is not uncommon for many elderly, to leave their television tuned into their favorite news station and be subject to a constant flow of negative reporting. This constant flow of news about Covid-19, can take a toll and result in a heightened sense of anxiety and worry. Unlike younger or healthier people, this heightened stress can be devastating and overwhelming.

What may seem like a simple act, can have a profound effect on someone who is feeling overwhelmed. Whether it is a relative a friend or simply a neighbor, you have seen, but never spoken to, the smallest act of kindness can make a difference in their lives. The following is a list of ideas which can be done with a minimal effort, minimal personal contact, very little cost and will help not only your elderly neighbor, but you as well.

If the sidewalk is covered in snow, take a few minutes and clear it off. You will reduce the likelihood of a fall, a cardiac event or simply over exertion.

If you have an extra roll of toilet paper or paper towels, put it in a small box with a note that you have been thinking about them. Ring their doorbell, leave the box on the doorstep. If you know your neighbor likes tea or coffee, include a small box or can in your gift, sort of like a May Day gift.

Going out in public is a necessary chore we all must do. If you know your neighbor, give them a call, tell them you are planning a trip to the grocery store and offer to do their shopping for them. Their groceries can be left on the doorstep as can their reimbursement for the cost of the items.

If, in your travels outside your own home, you see a neighbor or perhaps just someone walking by your house. Say hello from across the yard and ask how they are doing. The small act of kindness, may be the only interaction they have with another person that day.

There must be hundreds of little things we all can do, if only, we would do. Your kind words and actions help to show people they are not alone in this crisis. You may well be surprised, how much better you will feel, because you made a small effort and offered kindness, when we could all use a bit of encouragement.

Ways to Support Your Favorite

Small Businesses

Every small business relies on the repeat visits of their customer base. Over the next few weeks, most of the retail businesses that rely on customers visiting their location to purchase food and drinks, will be offering only a small portion of their usual services. Even though, their income stream will be greatly reduced, the same thing cannot be said about their expenses. Many small business operate more like a family, than simply a vehicle for generating income. Anyone who has ever worked for this kind of business or frequents the place, because of the family atmosphere, will tell you, you get more here. If we care about our favorite places or the friends we have made over our years of patronage, we must find a way to help them thru what is surly going to be a difficult time.

The following are some suggestions of things you can do to continue your support for these business, so when life does get back to normal, our favorite place will still exist and we will once again be able to enjoy all of their services.

Use the take-out / pick-up services or home delivery options to order food from your favorite places.

Purchase gift cards or certificates for use in the future. You still get your moneys worth and the business gets the all important cash flow they need to keep the place open and their employees working.

Include a tip with your payment and specify, it is to be given to the employees who prepared your food.

Take the time to thank the people who fill or deliver your order. A simple "thank you for working today", can go a long way in a world which often moves so fast, we forget to say…Please and Thank You.

A Vision for the Future

We have already seen some very bold steps, taken by Americas business leaders to combat the Covid-19 crisis. Americas have always come together in times of trouble and our current situation, will, without a doubt, be met with the same "can do" spirit we saw after the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor and terrorist attack of 9/11. Like any family, we will always fight and complain about each other; but, if we are attacked by an outsider, we quickly close ranks and fight together, as one people.

For far too long, our country has been portrayed as divided, intoxicated by political correctness and ruled by identity politics. The Corona Virus, does not care about the color of your skin, where you come from, your sexual orientation, your religious affiliations; or, the lack there of. The virus does not care where if you live, the East or West Coast or in the heartland of our country, we all are in this together, and together, we will overcome this threat.

We have the best medical care in the world, fueled by some of the brightest people on earth. In WWII, our citizens were asked to come together, to sacrifice and to work for the greater good of mankind. Our response was to unleashed what has been called the greatest Military-Industrial Complex ever imagined. Today, the threat does not come in the form of military aggression; but rather, it is a biological threat. Now is the time to unleash the best and the brightest minds in our country. It is time create a Medical-Industrial Complex; which, will improvise, adapt and overcome. Just as our victory in WWII led to phenomenal economic growth and prosperity for our country, so to, will the victory over Covid-19.