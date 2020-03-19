The City Of Minot Closes City Buildings To Public Due To COVID-19 Wuhan China Virus

Syndicated by: Montana News

The City of Minot will close most of its buildings to the general public unless visitors make an appointment. The change will take effect at noon on Thursday, March 19. All City services will continue to operate at this time.

The decision in response to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic affects City Hall, Public Works, Police Department, all four Minot Fire Department stations, Minot Public Library, Water Treat- ment Plant, Rosehill Cemetery, and the Water and Sewer Department. The Minot International Airport and the landfill are not affected.

To make an appointment, members of the public should call 701-418-3011 or contact Tami Stroklund at tami.stroklund@minotnd.org.

Residents are urged to pay water bills either online or by placing payments in one of the two drop boxes outside City Hall or other drop-off locations in Minot.

City Council and Planning Commission meetings will continue to be held in Council Chambers and are streamed live on Facebook and YouTube. Members of the public are encouraged to watch these meetings online unless they have business before the Council or Planning Commis- sion. Anyone attending meetings in person should use the main doors to City Hall.

All non-essential public meetings have been cancelled for the next two weeks, and will be re- evaluated after that time.

In response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic, City Manager Tom Barry declared a state of emergency on March 16, and the City Council extended that declaration indefinitely. The declaration makes the City eligible for federal or state reimbursement of funds used in relation to the emergency.