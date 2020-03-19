Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

3/18/20 @ 4:57am An officer arrested a 42 yr old Helena male in the 800 blk of North Hoback for 3rd offense Driving Under the Influence, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, several traffic offenses and on an outstanding warrant. He was booked at the detention center.

3/18/20 @ 3:58pm An officer observed what appeared to be an assault in progress near Blaine and Billings Avenue. When he attempted to detain the suspect in the assault, the male fled on foot. The officer was able to catch and detain the 34 yr old Boulder male a short distance away. Officers couldn’t locate the other party involved in the disturbance, who apparently fled as well. The male was cited and released for Obstructing a Peace Officer.

3/18/20 @ 5:57pm An officer cited a 39 yr old Helena male for Criminal Trespass to Property at a business in the 500 blk of North Last Chance Gulch. The male returned to the property after being earlier trespassed from there. The male was cited and released.

3/18/20 @ 10:09pm An officer stopped a vehicle on Hwy 12 East for a traffic violation. After investigating, the officer arrested the driver, a 31 yr old East Helena female, for several traffic violations in addition to two outstanding warrants. She was booked at the detention center.

3/18/20 @ 11:32am Officers responded to the 1400 blk of 11th Avenue concerning a possibly intoxicated driver. Officers located the vehicle and driver. After investigating, officers arrested the driver – a 44 yr old East Helena male – for 1st offense Driving Under the Influence, Criminal Endangerment (for having a small child in the vehicle while under the influence) and on an outstanding warrant. He was booked at the detention center.

3/18/20 @ 11:57am Officers were called to the area of Henderson and Euclid concerning a possibly intoxicated driver slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle. Officers located and arrested the driver – a 47 yr old Helena male – for 5th offense Driving Under the Influence, Aggravated DUI, several traffic violations, for failing to have an ignition interlock installed on his vehicle (after a past DUI conviction) and for violating the terms of his probation. He was booked at the detention center.

3/19/20 @ 12:31am An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Prospect and Montana Avenue. After investigating, the officer arrested the driver – a 17 yr old Helena male – for 1st offense Driving Under the Influence, Minor in Possession of Alcohol and No Insurance. He was cited and released to a guardian.

On March 18th, Helena PD officers responded to 60 calls for service, including 3 traffic crashes, 1 assault, and 3 theft incidents.