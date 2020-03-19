Helena Police Department News

March 19, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

3/18/20 @ 4:57am  An officer arrested a 42 yr old Helena male in the 800 blk of North Hoback for 3rd offense Driving Under the Influence, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, several traffic offenses and on an outstanding warrant.  He was booked at the detention center.

 

3/18/20 @ 3:58pm  An officer observed what appeared to be an assault in progress near Blaine and Billings Avenue.  When he attempted to detain the suspect in the assault, the male fled on foot.  The officer was able to catch and detain the 34 yr old Boulder male a short distance away.  Officers couldn’t locate the other party involved in the disturbance, who apparently fled as well.  The male was cited and released for Obstructing a Peace Officer.

 

3/18/20 @ 5:57pm  An officer cited a 39 yr old Helena male for Criminal Trespass to Property at a business in the 500 blk of North Last Chance Gulch.  The male returned to the property after being earlier trespassed from there.  The male was cited and released.

 

3/18/20 @ 10:09pm  An officer stopped a vehicle on Hwy 12 East for a traffic violation.  After investigating, the officer arrested the driver, a 31 yr old East Helena female, for several traffic violations in addition to two outstanding warrants.  She was booked at the detention center.

 

3/18/20 @ 11:32am  Officers responded to the 1400 blk of 11th Avenue concerning a possibly intoxicated driver.  Officers located the vehicle and driver.  After investigating, officers arrested the driver – a 44 yr old East Helena male – for 1st offense Driving Under the Influence, Criminal Endangerment (for having a small child in the vehicle while under the influence) and on an outstanding warrant.  He was booked at the detention center.

 

3/18/20 @ 11:57am  Officers were called to the area of Henderson and Euclid concerning a possibly intoxicated driver slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle.  Officers located and arrested the driver – a 47 yr old Helena male – for 5th offense Driving Under the Influence, Aggravated DUI, several traffic violations, for failing to have an ignition interlock installed on his vehicle (after a past DUI conviction) and for violating the terms of his probation.  He was booked at the detention center.

 

3/19/20 @ 12:31am  An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Prospect and Montana Avenue.  After investigating, the officer arrested the driver – a 17 yr old Helena male – for 1st offense Driving Under the Influence, Minor in Possession of Alcohol and No Insurance. He was cited and released to a guardian.

 

 

On March 18th, Helena PD officers responded to 60 calls for service, including 3 traffic crashes, 1 assault, and 3 theft incidents.

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Cheyenne Wyoming Police Department Closes Their Lobby To The Public Due To COVID-19 Wuhan China Virus

March 19, 2020

The City Of Minot Closes City Buildings To Public Due To COVID-19 Wuhan China Virus

March 19, 2020

Helena Police Department News

March 19, 2020

Fear Of (Everybody Else) Flying: Air Travel Worsens Climate Crisis -- Unless Passengers Are Climate Activists And Wealthy Elites

March 19, 2020

Shane Larkin Braley Arrested For Violation Of Protective Order

March 18, 2020

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

March 18, 2020

Helena Police Department News

March 18, 2020

Protecting Abortion Survivors In Wyoming

March 18, 2020

Liberal Main Stream Media Focused On Blaming Coronavirus On Trump

March 18, 2020

The Montana GOP Issues Recommendation To The Central Committees On COVID-19, The China Wuhan Virus

March 17, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic