Cheyenne Wyoming Police Department Closes Their Lobby To The Public Due To COVID-19 Wuhan China Virus

CHEYENNE,Wyo.— As of March 19, 2020, the Cheyenne Police Department’s front lobby will be closed until further notice.

We want to assure our community that if there is a crime in progress or something that requires emergency response, that officers will still be responding.

Any other calls that come in will be looked at on a case-by-case basis to determine if an in- person response is necessary, or if a phone call from an Officer will suffice.

We are taking these steps to assist with today’s Laramie County Public Health order to minimizesocial contact. Our employees are on the front line and ready to respond to any emergency.

We hope to minimize the risk of exposure to our first responders by handling calls that are not in progress over the phone or online.