Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

For Thursday, March 19, 2020

DC 20-0204 State of MT v Randy Joseph Gallardo IN-V Arraignment

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm James M. Siegman

20-28527 AP

Ct1: DUI F

Ct2: Habitual Traffic Offender Operating Motor Vehicle M

Ct3: Operation of Motor Vehicle Without Ignition Interlock as Required M

Ct4: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M

Ct5: Unlawful Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle on Highway M

See also: DC 18-1527 | 18-26652 | PV Rev Hrg - 05/28/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0140 State of MT v Francisco Chavoya Morado Jr. IN-V Srv Amnd Info/Aff

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm A.K.A. Frank Morado TR: 6/29/20

20-28479 AP James M. Siegman

Ct1: DUI F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct2: DUI Per Se F

Ct3: Operation of Motor Vehicle Without Ignition Interlock as Required M

Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

Ct5: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M

See also: DC 18-0723 | 18-25803 | PV Rev Hrg - 07/09/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0074 State of MT v Justin James Jennings IN-V Change of Plea

(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Meghan Benson TR: 5/6/20

19-27946 DM

Theft F

See also: DC 20-0230 | 20-28560 | Jury Trial - 07/13/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0342 State of MT v Jessie LeAnn Middleton IN-V Change of Plea

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm James M. Siegman TR: 6/29/20

19-27058 AP

Bail-jumping F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1578 State of MT v Ronnie Dan Pease Jr. IN-V Change of Plea

(HARRIS) Co Atty-zp Meghan Benson TR: 5/18/20

19-28347 JC

Escape F

Patrick Martin

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0662 State of MT v Odis Delbert Crosby IN-V Sentencing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Cory T. Harman PSI

19-27350 AP

Ct1: DUI F to be dismissed

Or in the Alternative to

Ct2: DUI Per Se F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0619 State of MT v Jessie LeAnn Middleton IN-V Revoke Release Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm James M. Siegman Sentencing

18-25700 AP

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1468 State of MT v Tiffany Amber Rae James IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Blaine Bailey McGivern

18-26587

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Laura McKee

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0206 State of MT v Ryan Philip Madden IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv James M. Siegman

17-23650

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Mary Aggers

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 12-0395 State of MT v James Robert Motz IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders

12-18204

Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F

Derrek Skinner

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-1051 State of MT v Irvin Chris Risingsun III IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Blaine Bailey McGivern

16-23113

Ct1: Aggravated Assault F

Brad Pinnick

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1098 State of MT v Anthony Jerome Thompson IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern

17-24640

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

David P. Kenat Jr.

See also: DC 20-0155 | 20-28487 | Jury Trial - 06/29/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0701 State of MT v Jacob Taylor West IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc

17-24179

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Robert Hislop

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1170 State of MT v Alexander Leon Huether IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders

17-24725

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

DC 17-1007 State of MT v Alexander Leon Huether IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders

17-24537

Burglary F

Shane Skillen

See also: | 20-28611 | Arraignment - 04/01/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1449 State of MT v Meghan Michelle Mankin IN-V Revoke Release Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Jack E. Sands TR: 4/6/20

19-28152 HC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Robbery F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct4: Criminal Mischief M

Ct5: Burglary F

Ct6: Criminal Mischief M

See also: DC 20-0187 | 20-28518 | Jury Trial - 07/27/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0053 State of MT v Daryn James Thomas IN-V Change of Plea

(FEHR) Co Atty-jm J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 5-18-20

20-28401 AP

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 19-1472 State of MT v Daryn James Thomas IN-V Change of Plea

(FEHR) Co Atty-jm J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 4-20-20

19-28222 AP

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0971 State of MT v William Allen Hanning IN-V PV Disposition

(KNISELY) Co Atty-iar Kris Copenhaver end of calendar on behalf of Knisely

17-24502

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F

Shellie Stichman