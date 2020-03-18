Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News
For Thursday, March 19, 2020
DC 20-0204 State of MT v Randy Joseph Gallardo IN-V Arraignment
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm James M. Siegman
20-28527 AP
Ct1: DUI F
Ct2: Habitual Traffic Offender Operating Motor Vehicle M
Ct3: Operation of Motor Vehicle Without Ignition Interlock as Required M
Ct4: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M
Ct5: Unlawful Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle on Highway M
See also: DC 18-1527 | 18-26652 | PV Rev Hrg - 05/28/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0140 State of MT v Francisco Chavoya Morado Jr. IN-V Srv Amnd Info/Aff
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm A.K.A. Frank Morado TR: 6/29/20
20-28479 AP James M. Siegman
Ct1: DUI F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: DUI Per Se F
Ct3: Operation of Motor Vehicle Without Ignition Interlock as Required M
Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct5: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M
See also: DC 18-0723 | 18-25803 | PV Rev Hrg - 07/09/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0074 State of MT v Justin James Jennings IN-V Change of Plea
(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Meghan Benson TR: 5/6/20
19-27946 DM
Theft F
See also: DC 20-0230 | 20-28560 | Jury Trial - 07/13/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0342 State of MT v Jessie LeAnn Middleton IN-V Change of Plea
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm James M. Siegman TR: 6/29/20
19-27058 AP
Bail-jumping F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1578 State of MT v Ronnie Dan Pease Jr. IN-V Change of Plea
(HARRIS) Co Atty-zp Meghan Benson TR: 5/18/20
19-28347 JC
Escape F
Patrick Martin
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0662 State of MT v Odis Delbert Crosby IN-V Sentencing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Cory T. Harman PSI
19-27350 AP
Ct1: DUI F to be dismissed
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: DUI Per Se F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0619 State of MT v Jessie LeAnn Middleton IN-V Revoke Release Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm James M. Siegman Sentencing
18-25700 AP
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1468 State of MT v Tiffany Amber Rae James IN-V PV Rev Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Blaine Bailey McGivern
18-26587
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Laura McKee
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0206 State of MT v Ryan Philip Madden IN-V PV Rev Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv James M. Siegman
17-23650
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Mary Aggers
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 12-0395 State of MT v James Robert Motz IN-V PV Rev Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders
12-18204
Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F
Derrek Skinner
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-1051 State of MT v Irvin Chris Risingsun III IN-V PV Rev Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg Blaine Bailey McGivern
16-23113
Ct1: Aggravated Assault F
Brad Pinnick
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-1098 State of MT v Anthony Jerome Thompson IN-V PV Rev Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern
17-24640
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
David P. Kenat Jr.
See also: DC 20-0155 | 20-28487 | Jury Trial - 06/29/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0701 State of MT v Jacob Taylor West IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc
17-24179
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Robert Hislop
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-1170 State of MT v Alexander Leon Huether IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders
17-24725
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
DC 17-1007 State of MT v Alexander Leon Huether IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders
17-24537
Burglary F
Shane Skillen
See also: | 20-28611 | Arraignment - 04/01/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1449 State of MT v Meghan Michelle Mankin IN-V Revoke Release Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Jack E. Sands TR: 4/6/20
19-28152 HC
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Robbery F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct4: Criminal Mischief M
Ct5: Burglary F
Ct6: Criminal Mischief M
See also: DC 20-0187 | 20-28518 | Jury Trial - 07/27/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0053 State of MT v Daryn James Thomas IN-V Change of Plea
(FEHR) Co Atty-jm J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 5-18-20
20-28401 AP
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 19-1472 State of MT v Daryn James Thomas IN-V Change of Plea
(FEHR) Co Atty-jm J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 4-20-20
19-28222 AP
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0971 State of MT v William Allen Hanning IN-V PV Disposition
(KNISELY) Co Atty-iar Kris Copenhaver end of calendar on behalf of Knisely
17-24502
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F
Shellie Stichman
Featured Posts
Recent Posts
Search By Tags
[BLOG_EMPTY_COMPONENT] - not found