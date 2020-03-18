Shane Larkin Braley Arrested For Violation Of Protective Order

Syndicated by: Montana News

According to the Court records, on March 15, 2019, a 911 call was dispatched out the Yellowstone County Sheriff Department for a possible violation of a protective order.

A woman by the name of Jami Allison reported that Shane Larkin Braley was on the property of Tracie Braley and that Tracie Braley was at the 123 Buena Vista property at the time Jamie Allison advised that Shane Larkin Braley was standing outside of the back fence area of the property looking towards the house.

Jami Allison indicated that Shane Larkin Braley asked her, "Is Tracie here?"

Jami Allison states that she yelled for Shane to leave the property at once.

Shane Braley alleged to have walked Southbound along the back of the property line.

Once Law Enforcement arrived, they were able to follow footprints that were along the back of the fenced area that headed Southbound towards a park then onto the street of Buena Vista.

Jame Allison stated that she was familiar with and described Shae Larkin Braley and that he was within the 300-foot restricted area.

According to court records, there was an active TRO that listed the address of 123 Buena Vista.