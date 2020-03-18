Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

3/14/20 @ 1:24pm Officers arrested a 46 yr old Helena female at a residence in the 10 blk of South Dakota on an outstanding warrant and Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs. She was booked at the detention center.

3/17/20 @ 3:56pm An officer arrested a 30 yr old Helena male in the 500 blk of North Last Chance Gulch on an outstanding warrant. He was booked at the detention center.

3/15/20 @ 12:32am An officer stopped a vehicle in the 400 blk of Euclid Avenue for a traffic violation. As a result of the investigation, the officer arrested a 19 year old Helena male for 1st offense Driving Under the Influence, No Liability Insurance, Underage Possession of Alcohol, Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was booked at the detention center. Officers also cited a 19 yr old Helena female with Underage Possession of Alcohol. She was cited and released.

3/17/20 @ 1:05pm An officer arrested a 31 yr old Helena male near Broadway and Lamborn on several outstanding warrants during a stop for a traffic violation. He was booked at the detention center.

3/17/20 @ 9:02pm An officer stopped a vehicle in the 3300 blk of North Sanders on a suspicious the driver was under the influence. After investigation, the officer arrested the driver – a 38 yr old Boulder male – for 3rd offense Driving Under the Influence, Aggravated DUI, and two traffic violations. He was booked at the detention center.

On March 17th, Helena PD officers responded to 94 calls for service, including 2 traffic crashes, 4 animal control-related incidents, 8 disorderly conduct/disturbances, and 3 thefts.