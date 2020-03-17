The Montana GOP Issues Recommendation To The Central Committees On COVID-19, The China Wuhan Virus

March 17, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News
HELENA, Mont. – Following a meeting of the MTGOP Executive Board, the Montana Republican Party released the following statement today as a recommendation to Central Committees to help slow the spread of the Coronavirus.   

"It is our patriotic duty to follow the guidance of our leaders to the best of our abilities during the COVID-19 national emergency," said Chairman Don "K".

 

"In support of the President's Coronavirus Guidelines for America, MTGOP recommends that our Central Committees postpone in-person events larger than 10 people and heed CDC recommendations until further notice by the Administration. We encourage Central Committees to conduct electronic meetings as needed." 

 

