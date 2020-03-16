Homicide Suspect Doug Foster Located In Dillon Montana, Shot in Officer Involved Shooting

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

According to the Lewistown City Police Department, a homicide investigation involving alleged suspect Doug Foster continues.

Alleged suspect Doug Foster was located in Dillon Montana during the evening of March 15, 2020, by the Beaverhead County Law enforcement officers.

Suspect Doug Foster, when located, got involved in an officer shoot out, and Foster was pronounced dead at the scene where Foster hid out himself.

The heightened awareness for residents who live in the Missouri Breaks regions in counties of Fergus, Petroleum, Blaine, Phillips, and Garfield now rescinded according to the Lewistown Police Department.

The investigation will be ongoing for the next couple of weeks to complete the homicide investigation that occurred in the city Lewiston.