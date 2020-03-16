Gallatin County Single-Family Home Prices Increase In Feb 2020

March 16, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

BOZEMAN, MT –Gallatin County’s residential real estate market saw increased median sale prices and a tight inventory of available homes in February, according to statistics released by the Gallatin Association of REALTORS® (GAR). 

“The weather may still be cold, but the Gallatin County real estate market remained hot through February as homes continue to sell quickly and sellers are receiving a high percentage of their asking price,” said Claire Gillam, GAR Board President.

 


Single Family Market – Gallatin County – February 2020
The median sales price increased 6.7%, from $420,000 in February 2019 to $447,950 in February 2020, while the average number of days on market until sale dropped 23.5%, from 98 to 75. The inventory of available homes decreased 11.5% compared to last year, from 381 to 337, and the months supply of inventory decreased 13.8%, from 2.9 to 2.5. Sellers received 98.7% of their list price in February, up slightly from 97.7% last year. The number of new single-family listings decreased 9% compared to February 2019, from 144 to 131. Pending sales decreased 4.8%, from 124 to 118, and the number of closed sales went from 90 to 80, a 11.1% decrease.

Condo/Townhouse Market – Gallatin County – February 2020
Sellers received 98.9% of their listing price in February, a 1.3% increase from last year.

 

Median sale prices in the condo/townhouse market held steady at $295,000, the same as February 2019.

 

The number of new listings increased 11%, from 100 to 111.

 

 

Pending sales increased 36% from 75 to 102, while closed sales increased 57.1%, from 35 to 55.

 

 

The average number of days on market increased 18.7%, from 91 last year to 108 last month. T

 

 

he inventory of available homes in the condo/townhouse sector increased 15.2% compared to last February, from 211 to 243, while the month supply of inventory increased 6.7% from 3 to 3.2.

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

The Montana GOP Issues Recommendation To The Central Committees On COVID-19, The China Wuhan Virus

March 17, 2020

Healthy Heart, Healthy Brain

March 17, 2020

Women: Not Every Infection Is A Yeast Infection

March 17, 2020

City Of Minot North Dakota Issues State Of Emergency Due To The COVID-19 Wuhan China Virus

March 16, 2020

Colton Thomas Jens Arrested For Strangulation And Outstanding Warrants

March 16, 2020

Gallatin County Single-Family Home Prices Increase In Feb 2020

March 16, 2020

City Of Billings And Yellowstone County Commissioners Issued Emergency Declaration Regarding COVID-19

March 16, 2020

Homicide Suspect Doug Foster Located In Dillon Montana, Shot in Officer Involved Shooting

March 16, 2020

How Exactly Do They Plan To Replace Fossil Fuels? They Want To Ban Coal, Oil And Gas. Exactly How Will They Replace Them? Who Wins? Who Loses?

March 16, 2020

Law Enforcement To Increase Patrols on St. Patrick's Day in Helena Montana

March 14, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic