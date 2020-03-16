Colton Thomas Jens Arrested For Strangulation And Outstanding Warrants

by: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Billings man Colton Thomas Jens arrested and charged for Strangulation of a partner or family member his first offense.

According to Court records and Billings Police notes. A 911 call prompted Billings Police Officer Knaff, was dispatched to a reported assault.

Dispatch records also indicated that the reporting party S.W. stated that her boyfriend Colton Thomas Jens, got into an argument with that became physical.

The female victim stated that she fell asleep, and while she was sleeping, Colton Jens went through her phone text messages and saw a text that had come in for her from her ex-husband.

Jens later that morning got upset and began questioning her about the messages and was very degrading to her.

The questioning final escalated into a physical confrontation. Colton Thomas Jens allegedly grabbed her and wrestled her to the floor, pinning her down. Jens then grabbed her throat and began strangling her.

For about 10-15 seconds of strangling her while pinned under his weight, she began to blackout.

S.W. stated that she thought she heard Colton Jens state to her, " showing her psycho," as he was strangling with his hands.

Once he let go, S.W. was able to get up off the floor and run out of the house to get help.

Billings Police Officer Stovall responded to an address in the 1200 block of North 26th street and met with Colton Thomas Jens. While interviewing Jens, Jens admitted that he had strangled her and that he did so to get her to let go of his index finger as she was biting it.

Colton Jens had a cut on his left index finger and multiple scratches that were on his chest and back.

Officer Stoval, comparing statements, with Officer Knauf, asked if the female victim said anything about biting. Officer Knauf confirmed that the victim had bitten Jens, as she was fainting from being strangled.

According to the female victim S.W., Jens stuck his finger into her mouth, and she vaguely remembers biting his finger.

Billings Police officer arrested and detained Colton Thomas Jens on this crime and outstanding warrants.