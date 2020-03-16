City Of Minot North Dakota Issues State Of Emergency Due To The COVID-19 Wuhan China Virus
Syndicate by: Montana News
The COVID-19 Wuhan virus, causing the City of Minot to declare a state of emergency as part of it's response to the COVID Wuhan China Virus.
The declaration will be reviewed by the Minot City Council at today's meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. today in the Council Chambers at City Hall. The State of emergency is for seven days but may be extended as the virus outbreak continue to grow.
