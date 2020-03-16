City Of Billings And Yellowstone County Commissioners Issued Emergency Declaration Regarding COVID-19

Syndicated by: Montana News

Yellowstone County Board of County Commissioners The Board of County Commissioners for Yellowstone County (“BOCC”) today, in conjunction with the City of Billings, issued a Declaration of Emergency in response to the continuing issue of COVID-19.

Over the last several days, the BOCC has been closely monitoring the situation. In conjunction with the Yellowstone County Unified Health Command, the BOCC has remained vigilant of the situation and has made decisions for the County based on the information at-hand.

Given the positive test results found within the County, as well as State, Federal and local guidelines for closing schools and minimizing contact among residents, the BOCC finds that it is necessary for the County to enter a state of emergency so as to make use of the resources allocated for this matter. What this means for the County is that we will be able to request additional funding to prevent, test for, and combat COVID-19 as the need arises.

The Unified Health Command will continue to address new challenges as they arise.Again, the Commissioners wish to encourage all not to panic, and to continue to make smart, thoughtful decisions for themselves and their families when it comes to COVID-19. There are numerous resources for information including www.riverstonehealth.org.

The Commissioners encourage using the Riverstone Health website as a resource for questions or concerns. Commissioner Pitman, Commissioner Ostlund and Commissioner Jones will remain vigilant for the County and will continue to strive to make the best decisions for all of its residents. The next update on COVID-19 will be given this afternoon at 2:00pm during the Commissioners’ Discussion meeting.

I want to confirm that at this time we are only aware of 1 confirmed case in Yellowstone County.