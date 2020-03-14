U.S. Military Members In Turbans, Beards And Hijabs: Representatives And Mainstream Media Apparently Forgot About FortHood--I Haven't

By: Bradlee Dean

“They chose new gods; then was war in the gates:” -Judges 5:8

Oh, how the powers that are allowed depend upon the short memories of the American people (Isaiah 28:18).

Let me ask you, who are the enemies of America? The last I heard, and for over 18 years we have been inundated by the mainstream media and said representatives with the fact that the Muslims were our sworn enemies. At this point, we have to ask the question, for whom it is they are working (Luke 22:48)?

I am all for immigrants coming into America to assimilate and so are the American people. However, when you find that 68% of them coming into America would have Sharia law over American law, then we have a problem, and the problem is staring us right in our faces.

Some in their ignorance may say freedom of religion? Freedom of Religion does not fall to them that mean to establish a foreign government within the United States, this is called subversive treason. This opens the doors to all others once it is opened up.

Furthermore how many of our military men fought, bled and died fighting against the very ideologies that government now wants you to accept?

Now, we are being told that they can join our military and instead of assimilating to our laws, institutions and culture, it is Americans that must conform to their laws, institutions and culture (Deuteronomy 28:43). As of December 2015, 5,896 of the 1.3 million active members of the US military self-identify as Muslim.

Zero Hedge reported Americans Will Soon See More US Military Members In Turbans, Beards & Hijabs

“Americans could soon begin seeing the unusual sight of US military service members walking around in Islamic hijab and other religious garb like turbans.



This after the United States Air Force dramatically changed its dress code policy last month to allow airmen to wear religious apparel so long as it presents an overall “professional and well-groomed appearance.”

According to the newest update to the “Dress and Personal Appearance of Air Force Personnel” code, material used for religious head-wear must fit the assigned uniform color, including camouflage.

Furthermore, beards will be allowed for religious reasons. Individual members must request permission for unshorn hair and facial hair, but upon exceeding two inches the regulations call for it to be “rolled and/or or tied” to meet the new standards.

US Air Force adherents to the Muslim and Sikh faiths are those most likely to take advantage of the loosening uniform changes — the latter which are now also authorized to wear under-turbans or patkas even in indoor areas (where head-wear is typically removed).

...

For years the US armed services resisted such religious accommodation, emphasizing standard “clean cut” uniformity and appearance across the board — but various “religious freedom” lawsuits were recently brought by the ACLU, which began to drive limited policy changes.”

I ask, how long are the American people going to be scared out of their own faith by the likes of the subversive, communist organization American Civil Liberties Union?

The US government forgot how this may end up. Apparently, they forgot about Fort Hood, but I have not (Judges 5:8)!

It is a well known fact that said representatives and agencies in this country have systematically and methodically sold its own people out, along with themselves, they just have not figured that out yet (Psalm 57:6), through the deliberate act of treason (Article 3, Section 3, US Constitution) to that of a foreign power which they created.

I have to say that it does not get any plainer than the nose on your face as to what we are seeing with these issues today, and more are going to undergo these unlawful abuses by these if Americans do not take the issue in hand.

It is long overdue for Americans to lawfully deal with traitorous representatives and to remind them that this is America (Article 2, Section 4, US Constitution), not the Middle East.

We know that ever since September 11, 2001, Americans have been under continuous assault from their own representatives and created agencies (Leviticus 26:15-17).

We also know that administration after administration has, in fact, been funding and aiding and abetting the enemies within and without in handing this country over to them that mean to conquer. Enough!

