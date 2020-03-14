Law Enforcement To Increase Patrols on St. Patrick's Day in Helena Montana

Syndicated by: Montana News

Helena/Lewis and Clark County, March01, 2020–As local communities prepare to celebrate the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, increased law enforcement will be on alert to deter and detect impaired drivers. Helena Police and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Offfice, along with the Montana Highway Patrol will be patrolling for impaired drivers.

No matter how short or far the distance, do not risk travel to and from your festivities impaired. Before you celebrate, have a responsible plan for how you will get home.

“St. Patrick’s Day should be a happy time for everyone,” said Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen. “No one wants to end the holiday in jail or injured. So, when you are celebrating, remember you don’t want to be a risk to yourself, your friends and family, or other drivers on the road.”

Alcohol is a common part of many St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. That doesn’t mean people can ignore the risks of driving while impaired. If you get caught driving with a BAC (blood alcohol content) of 0.8 or higher, the consequences include a DUI, having your license revoked, mandatory classes, possible jail time, and up to $10,000 in fines.

“It doesn’t take a lot of effort to make a plan to avoid impaired driving,” said Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Dutton.“You can call an Uber, designate a sober driver, ask someone to call you a ride, crash on a friend’s couch – you have lots of options, as long as you do not drive impaired.”

The majority of Montanan’s choose not to drink and Drive because they know it is not worth it. While Montana has been making progress in reducing the number of alcohol impaired driving fatalities, the data in 2018 and 2019 indicate an increase in these types of crashes. State and local law enforcement are committed to reducing the number of alcohol-related driving fatalities in 2020 and will be out enforcing state highway traffic safety laws.

This is a Vision Zero Message from the Montana Department of Transportation. This and other enforcement and educational campaigns are strategies to reach Vision Zero — zero deaths and zero serious injuries on Montana roadways.