City Of Billings Suspends Some Public Gathering Places To Help Combat The Spread Of Covid-19 Infections

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

According to a city of Billings Montana, the ever-changing Covid-19 virus dynamics, the city of Billings with that United health command and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention CDC guidelines, are giving recommendations for actions to be taken regarding the Covid-19 status that appears to be rapidly evolving.



Being proactive gives the city of Billings the ability to keep one step ahead of the Covid-19 virus as the city addresses the immediate issues and encourages the public to keep good hygiene and social distancing.



The city of Billings is suspending all library bookmobile services, however all other city services and city facilities will remain open for normal operation.



Furthermore all public use of the library community room spaces are also suspended until further notice. The city of Billings is preparing for potential changes to city Council and other public meeting areas.



The city of Billings is also suspending any and all indoor recreation programs and are trying to initiate an extensive cleaning process and protocols throughout all city of Billings buildings.



As for now the senior center programs and the community center programs with the exception of the adult resource alliance meal program is also suspended temporarily. These public meeting suspensions take effective March 13, 2020 until further notice.