Minot Residents Assist City Of Fargo With Sandbagging Efforts

March 13, 2020

Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma and City Council member Shannon Straight led a contingent of 36 Minot residents to Fargo on March 11 to assist with sandbagging efforts as Fargo braces for po- tential spring flooding.

 

The Minot group, which included a large number of Minot Air Force Base personnel, spent four hours at Fargo’s Sandbag Central.

 

 

 

The City of Fargo is working to produce 400,000 sandbags as part of this year’s flood preparation. The center averages approximately 550 volunteers per day.

 

There were 72,500 sandbags produced the day Minot residents volunteered.

 

“As a City, we’ve been through our own natural disasters and we wanted to let the residents of Fargo know that we support them as they prepare for potential spring flooding,” Sipma said.“We’re extremely grateful for everyone who made the trip to Fargo, especially our friends from Minot Air Force Base and the members of our local business community who volunteered their time and efforts. Thank you.”

 

Sipma and Straight also met with Fargo City Administrator Bruce Grubb, Deputy Mayor/City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn and other staff members to discuss Fargo’s 2020 flood preparations and the city’s ongoing flood protection project.

 

“It was a quick opportunity to discuss common challenges that we share with the City of Fargo,”Sipma said. “Both of our cities are working through enormous flood control projects, so it was good to communicate with Fargo officials and get an update on their project.”

 

Sipma also met with Gov. Doug Burgum, who visited Sandbag Central to tour the operation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

