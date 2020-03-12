Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Law And Motion

March 12, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

JUDGE DAVIES presiding

Thursday, March 12, 2020

DC 18-1347State of MT vWyatt Michael GraysonIN-TStatus Hearing(DAVIES)Co Atty-iarBlaine Bailey McGivernTR: Past18-26478JWCt1:Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M Ct3: Theft 1st Offense M DC 19-0077State of MT vWyatt Michael GraysonIN-TStatus Hearing(DAVIES)Co Atty-iarBlaine Bailey McGivernTR: Past19-26789JWCt1: Theft F Ct2: Deceptive Practices M DC 19-1017State of MT vWyatt Michael GraysonIN-TStatus Hearing(DAVIES)Co Atty-iarBlaine Bailey McGivernTR: 4/27/2019-27734JWBurglary F

 

DC 19-0267State of MT vMelissa Dawn HalfordIN-VArraignment(TODD)Co Atty-tlePublic Defenders19-26972TSCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct3: CriminalPossession of Drug Paraphernalia M Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M Evelena (Lea) Werhonig-

 

DC 19-1384State of MT vJordan Gage JacksonIN-VArraignmentA.K.A. Terrencio Marcelo Eagle(TODD)Co Atty-tlePublic Defenders19-28006TSCt1: Theft F Or in the Alternative to Ct2: Theft Possession of Stolen Property F DC 20-0008State of MT vJordan Gage JacksonIN-VArraignmentA.K.A. Terrencio Marcelo Eagle(TODD)Co Atty-tlePublic Defenders20-28364TSCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M Ct4: Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance M Ct5: Driving Without a Valid Driver's License M Ct6: Possession of an Intoxicating Substance under the Age of 21 M Ct7: Operating a MotorVehicle without Proper Restraint/Seatbelt M

 

DC 20-0228State of MT vJerremy Allen MalloyIN-VArraignmentA.K.A. Jerremy Allen PalmenSrv Amnd Info/Aff(MOSES)Co Atty-iarPublic Defenders20-28559JWBurglary F See also: DC 19-0440 | 19-27149 | Jury Trial Reset -05/11/2020See also: DC 19-0667 | 19-27359 | Jury Trial Reset -05/11/2020

 

DC 20-0227State of MT vTremaine Dewayne RuffIN-VArraignment(FEHR)Co Atty-pdvPublic Defenders20-28562Burglary F See also: CR2020-0417 | 20-28581 | Arraignment -03/18/2020

 

DC 03-0142State of MT vFloyd Thomas UpdegraffIN-VPV Srv Pet to Rev/ Set Bond(SOUZA)Co Atty-pdvPublic Defenders03-10123BCCt1: DUIF Caine HilarioSee also: DC 20-0229 | 20-28541 | Jury Trial -07/27/2020

 

DC 18-0424State of MT vDavid Andrew MeyersIN-VApr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet(FEHR)Co Atty-jmKatherine Delaney BerstReset TR17-24451APCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M -

 

DC 19-0219State of MT vChaz Travis BenboeIN-VApr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev(SOUZA)Co Atty-mrgBlaine Bailey McGivern19-26939Assault with Weapon F Breanne Lewis

 

DC 19-0662State of MT v Odis Delbert CrosbyIN-VApr BW(SOUZA)Co Atty-jmCory T. HarmanSent: 3/1919-27350APCt1: DUIF to be dismissedOr in the Alternative to Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs -Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M

 

DC 18-1032State of MT vMelissa Dawn HalfordIN-VApr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev(TODD)Co Atty-tlePublic Defenders18-26039TSCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

 

 

DC 19-0365State of MT vMichael William LubkeIN-VApr BW(KNISELY)Co Atty-vcJ. Gregory TomicichSent: 3/16/2019-27075DMCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissedKarri EikSee also: DC 18-0250 | 18-25311 | PV Rev Hrg -03/16/2020See also: CR2020-0416 | 20-28583 | Arraignment -03/18/2020-

 

DC 18-0893State of MT vKayla Marie NelsonIN-VApr BW(KNISELY)Co Atty-zpNatasha HammackSrv Amnd Info/ Aff. Reset Omni,18-25967JCCt1: Theft F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs MCt4: Theft 1st Offense M Ct5: Theft 2nd Offense M --

 

DC 19-1382State of MT vKyle Richard OsborneIN-VApr BW(SOUZA)Co Atty-mrgJames M. SiegmanTR: past19-27849APJP NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVECt1: Burglary F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

 

DC 19-0831State of MT vStanley Albert SchillingIN-VApr BW(HARADA)Co Atty-slhKatie HellerReset Sent19-27555GBCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs -Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M to be dismissed

 

**WALK-INS START@10:30**

 

DC 20-0241State of MT vJonathan Cleve BrienArraignment(MOSES)Co Atty-iarPublic Defenders20-28561JWBurglary F

 

DC 20-0110State of MT vClayvin Bryant HerreraArraignment(KNISELY)Co Atty-zpPublic Defenders20-28437JCTheft F

 

DC 20-0221State of MT vJohnny Ray HisawArraignment(HARRIS)Co Atty-amPublic DefendersNTA mailed to DEF20-28550DMJP NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVEPartner or Family Member Assault F See also: DC 16-0783 | 16-22802 | PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond -03/19/2020

 

 

DC 20-0218State of MT vTaylor Daniel ParadisArraignment(MOSES)Co Atty-iarPublic Defenders20-28548JWCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

 

DC 19-0701State of MT vCole Issac LeggettChange of Plea(DAVIES)Co Atty-jyJames David ArthurTR past19-27400AVCt1: Criminal Endangerment F Ct2: Criminal Mischief F

 

DC 20-0027State of MT vTauteana Marie MattChange of Plea(TODD)Co Atty-bdlJ. Gregory TomicichTR: 5/11/2019-28349GBCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M Ali Iverson

 

DC 19-0564State of MT vShaylee Ashley Brogdon-ShererSentencing(DAVIES)Co Atty-camMichael UsleberPSI19-27057AVCriminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F DC 19-0563State of MT vShaylee Ashley Brogdon-ShererSentencing(DAVIES)Co Atty-camMichael UsleberPSI19-27036AVCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissedCt3: Criminal Trespass to Property M to be dismissedCt4: Obstructing Peace Officer M to be dismissed

 

DC 19-0547State of MT vBillie Dee HumphreySentencing(DAVIES)Co Atty-jyMeghan BensonPSI19-27266AVFailure to Register as a Violent Offender F

 

DC 19-0091State of MT vDestri Timothy WilksSentencing(DAVIES)Co Atty-jyJames David ArthurPSI19-26790AVCt1: Assault on a Peace Officer F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M Ct4: Resisting Arrest M Ct5: Obstructing Peace Officer M

 

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

City Of Laurel Montana Criminal Citations And Non-Citations

March 13, 2020

Cheyenne Police Department Responded To Armed Robbery And Detain Suspect

March 13, 2020

COVID-19 Economic World Report

March 12, 2020

Montana Voters Don't Trust Liberal Democrat Governor Steve Bullock

March 12, 2020

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Law And Motion

March 12, 2020

All Ten Yard Waste Collection Sites Are Open In Minot North Dakota

March 12, 2020

Helena Police Department News

March 11, 2020

Billings Justice Court Criminal Cases

March 11, 2020

How COVID-19 Spreads

March 10, 2020

Climate Change ?

March 10, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic