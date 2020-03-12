Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Law And Motion

Syndicated by: Montana News

JUDGE DAVIES presiding

Thursday, March 12, 2020

DC 18-1347State of MT vWyatt Michael GraysonIN-TStatus Hearing(DAVIES)Co Atty-iarBlaine Bailey McGivernTR: Past18-26478JWCt1:Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M Ct3: Theft 1st Offense M DC 19-0077State of MT vWyatt Michael GraysonIN-TStatus Hearing(DAVIES)Co Atty-iarBlaine Bailey McGivernTR: Past19-26789JWCt1: Theft F Ct2: Deceptive Practices M DC 19-1017State of MT vWyatt Michael GraysonIN-TStatus Hearing(DAVIES)Co Atty-iarBlaine Bailey McGivernTR: 4/27/2019-27734JWBurglary F

DC 19-0267State of MT vMelissa Dawn HalfordIN-VArraignment(TODD)Co Atty-tlePublic Defenders19-26972TSCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct3: CriminalPossession of Drug Paraphernalia M Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M Evelena (Lea) Werhonig-

DC 19-1384State of MT vJordan Gage JacksonIN-VArraignmentA.K.A. Terrencio Marcelo Eagle(TODD)Co Atty-tlePublic Defenders19-28006TSCt1: Theft F Or in the Alternative to Ct2: Theft Possession of Stolen Property F DC 20-0008State of MT vJordan Gage JacksonIN-VArraignmentA.K.A. Terrencio Marcelo Eagle(TODD)Co Atty-tlePublic Defenders20-28364TSCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M Ct4: Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance M Ct5: Driving Without a Valid Driver's License M Ct6: Possession of an Intoxicating Substance under the Age of 21 M Ct7: Operating a MotorVehicle without Proper Restraint/Seatbelt M

DC 20-0228State of MT vJerremy Allen MalloyIN-VArraignmentA.K.A. Jerremy Allen PalmenSrv Amnd Info/Aff(MOSES)Co Atty-iarPublic Defenders20-28559JWBurglary F See also: DC 19-0440 | 19-27149 | Jury Trial Reset -05/11/2020See also: DC 19-0667 | 19-27359 | Jury Trial Reset -05/11/2020

DC 20-0227State of MT vTremaine Dewayne RuffIN-VArraignment(FEHR)Co Atty-pdvPublic Defenders20-28562Burglary F See also: CR2020-0417 | 20-28581 | Arraignment -03/18/2020

DC 03-0142State of MT vFloyd Thomas UpdegraffIN-VPV Srv Pet to Rev/ Set Bond(SOUZA)Co Atty-pdvPublic Defenders03-10123BCCt1: DUIF Caine HilarioSee also: DC 20-0229 | 20-28541 | Jury Trial -07/27/2020

DC 18-0424State of MT vDavid Andrew MeyersIN-VApr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet(FEHR)Co Atty-jmKatherine Delaney BerstReset TR17-24451APCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M -

DC 19-0219State of MT vChaz Travis BenboeIN-VApr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev(SOUZA)Co Atty-mrgBlaine Bailey McGivern19-26939Assault with Weapon F Breanne Lewis

DC 19-0662State of MT v Odis Delbert CrosbyIN-VApr BW(SOUZA)Co Atty-jmCory T. HarmanSent: 3/1919-27350APCt1: DUIF to be dismissedOr in the Alternative to Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs -Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M

DC 18-1032State of MT vMelissa Dawn HalfordIN-VApr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev(TODD)Co Atty-tlePublic Defenders18-26039TSCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

DC 19-0365State of MT vMichael William LubkeIN-VApr BW(KNISELY)Co Atty-vcJ. Gregory TomicichSent: 3/16/2019-27075DMCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissedKarri EikSee also: DC 18-0250 | 18-25311 | PV Rev Hrg -03/16/2020See also: CR2020-0416 | 20-28583 | Arraignment -03/18/2020-

DC 18-0893State of MT vKayla Marie NelsonIN-VApr BW(KNISELY)Co Atty-zpNatasha HammackSrv Amnd Info/ Aff. Reset Omni,18-25967JCCt1: Theft F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs MCt4: Theft 1st Offense M Ct5: Theft 2nd Offense M --

DC 19-1382State of MT vKyle Richard OsborneIN-VApr BW(SOUZA)Co Atty-mrgJames M. SiegmanTR: past19-27849APJP NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVECt1: Burglary F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

DC 19-0831State of MT vStanley Albert SchillingIN-VApr BW(HARADA)Co Atty-slhKatie HellerReset Sent19-27555GBCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs -Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M to be dismissed

**WALK-INS START@10:30**

DC 20-0241State of MT vJonathan Cleve BrienArraignment(MOSES)Co Atty-iarPublic Defenders20-28561JWBurglary F

DC 20-0110State of MT vClayvin Bryant HerreraArraignment(KNISELY)Co Atty-zpPublic Defenders20-28437JCTheft F

DC 20-0221State of MT vJohnny Ray HisawArraignment(HARRIS)Co Atty-amPublic DefendersNTA mailed to DEF20-28550DMJP NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVEPartner or Family Member Assault F See also: DC 16-0783 | 16-22802 | PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond -03/19/2020

DC 20-0218State of MT vTaylor Daniel ParadisArraignment(MOSES)Co Atty-iarPublic Defenders20-28548JWCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 19-0701State of MT vCole Issac LeggettChange of Plea(DAVIES)Co Atty-jyJames David ArthurTR past19-27400AVCt1: Criminal Endangerment F Ct2: Criminal Mischief F

DC 20-0027State of MT vTauteana Marie MattChange of Plea(TODD)Co Atty-bdlJ. Gregory TomicichTR: 5/11/2019-28349GBCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M Ali Iverson

DC 19-0564State of MT vShaylee Ashley Brogdon-ShererSentencing(DAVIES)Co Atty-camMichael UsleberPSI19-27057AVCriminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F DC 19-0563State of MT vShaylee Ashley Brogdon-ShererSentencing(DAVIES)Co Atty-camMichael UsleberPSI19-27036AVCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissedCt3: Criminal Trespass to Property M to be dismissedCt4: Obstructing Peace Officer M to be dismissed

DC 19-0547State of MT vBillie Dee HumphreySentencing(DAVIES)Co Atty-jyMeghan BensonPSI19-27266AVFailure to Register as a Violent Offender F

DC 19-0091State of MT vDestri Timothy WilksSentencing(DAVIES)Co Atty-jyJames David ArthurPSI19-26790AVCt1: Assault on a Peace Officer F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M Ct4: Resisting Arrest M Ct5: Obstructing Peace Officer M