Montana Voters Don't Trust Liberal Democrat Governor Steve Bullock

MONTANA VOTERS THINK THIS IS THE PICTURE OF MONTANA RADICAL DEMOCRAT GOV, STEVE BULLOCK



HELENA, Mont. -In a Montana GOP press release, all it took was one meeting with Chuck Schumer to force Governor Bullock into the U.S. Senate race, marking the latest meddling by Democrat Party insiders in our Montana elections.



In a new video released by the Montana Republican Party today, Montanans are provided with a behind-the-scenes look into how key Democrat Party leaders have tried to control the outcome of Montana's elections over the last six years.

Let's take a trip down memory lane… You may recall that back in 2014, President Obama, Senator Reid, and Governor Bullock cut a backroom deal to appoint Bullock's then-Lieutenant Governor John Walsh to the U.S. Senate in an attempt to give him a leg up in the upcoming election.



That didn't turn out so well when John Walsh had to drop out of the race for plagiarizing his college thesis.



Fast forward to today, Obama and Schumer applied the maximum pressure in private meetings with Bullock to arm-twist him into the race.



Remember - running for Senate was the last possible thing Bullock ever wanted to do. He said he wasn't interested in, excited about, or found the race to be compelling…



Steve Bullock is in this race for Chuck Schumer. He is not in this race for Montana.



Once again, the Democrat Party leaders got their way with their candidate of choice here in Montana. But if the past is any indication, this won't end up going as they think.



Montanans deserve a U.S. Senator who is running to serve them – not Chuck Schumer and Barack Obama.
























