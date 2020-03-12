City Of Laurel Montana Criminal Citations And Non-Citations

Syndicated by: Montana News

Ticket number 920 – 2020 – 0000010 citation number (A54370} Forest Kodiak Hornof, was charged with theft obtaining or exerting unauthorized control over property his second offense. Dated January 3, 2020.



Ticket number 920 – 2019 – 000-0581 Atreau Lee Normandy was issued a criminal contempt dated December 27, 2019.



Ticket number 920 – 2020 – 000-0011 citation number A54775, Amanda Anne Blakenship, was issued a criminal possession of drug paraphernalia criminal citation dated January 3, 2020.



Ticket number 920 – 2019 – 000-0598 citation number A53282, Ray Anthony Chapa, was issued a criminal citation his first offense for driving under the influence of alcohol dated December 23, 2019.



Ticket number 920 – 2019 – 000-0597, citation number A54049, Christopher David Lee was issued a criminal citation for aggravated driving under the influence is third offense dated December 23, 2019.



Ticket number 920 – 2020 – 000-0001, citation number A54750 Michael James Kibbe, was issued a criminal driving under the influence of alcohol his first offense dated January 2, 2020.



Ticket number 920 – 2020 – 000-0006, space citation number A54751, Abrianna Elizabeth Sousa was issued a criminal citation for driving under the influence of alcohol or first offense dated January 2, 2020.



Ticket number 920 – 2019 – 000-0602, space citation number A55325, Riley Kieran Mcllvain was issued a criminal driving under the influence of alcohol his first offense dated December 27, 2019.



Ticket number 920 – 2019 – 000-0600, citation number A55249, space Tyson D Lingelbach, issued a citation for dog at large.

Lingelbach, was also issued a citation for on the dock in the city of Laurel.



Ticket number 920 – 2019 – 000-0604, citation number A53283, Jerry Lee Keller, space was issued a partner or family member assault causing reasonable apprehensive of bodily injury to a partner or family member this is Jerry Lee Keller's second offense. Dated December 30, 2019.



Ticket number 920 – 2020 – 000-0009, citation number A54752 Daniel Keith Shelton was issued a criminal citation for partner family member assault causing reasonable apprehensive of bodily injury to a partner or family member. Dated January 2, 2020.



Ticket number 920 – 2019 – 000-0596, citation number A53390, Jonathan Lee Hildreth, was issued a speeding ticket for exceeding restricted speed limit established in the local authority of Laurel dated December 23, 2019.



Ticket number 920 – 2020 – 000-0007, citation number A54368, Spencer Wells Anderson, space issued a speeding ticket for exceeding restricted speed limit established in local authority of Laurel dated January 2, 2020.



Ticket number 920 – 2020 – 000-0002, citation number A54409, space Andrew James Calvadetscher, was issued a speeding ticket for exceeding restricted speed limit established in local authority of Laurel dated January 2, 2020.



Ticket number 920 – 2020 – 000-0006, citation number A54751, Abrianna Elizabeth Sousa, issued citation for speeding exceeding restricted speed limit established in local authority of Laurel dated January 2, 2020.



Ticket number 920 – 2020 – 000-0005, citation number A55300, Mya Elizabeth Maack, issued citation for speeding exceeding restricted speed limit established local authority in Laurel dated January 2, 2020.



Ticket number 920 – 2019 – 000-0606, citation number A55327, Justin Tanner McCally, issued a speeding ticket for exceeding restricted speed limit established local authority in Laurel dated December 30, 2019.



Ticket number 920 – 2020 – 000-0001, Michael James Kibbe, issued citation for failure to have vehicle equipped with white license plate lamp legible for 40 feet his first offense dated January 2, 2020.

Also for the failure display invalid drivers license/ID due to the fact that he was either canceled or revoke suspended fictitious or altered.



Ticket number 920 – 20190000598, citation number A53282, space Ray Anthony Chapa issued a stop sign violation is third offense dated December 23, 2019.



Ticket number 920 – 2019 – 000-0594, citation number 853388, Matthew John Melle, issued a citation for careless driving his first offense dated December 23, 2019.



Ticket number 920 – 2019 – 000-0595, space citation number A53389, space Sandra E. Toulouse, was issued a careless driving citation her first offense dated December 23, 2019.



Ticket number 920 – 2019 – 000-0596, citation number A53390, Jonathan Lee Hildreth, issued a citation for operating a vehicle with expired registration and failure to reregister vehicle dated December 23, 2019.



Ticket number 920 – 2019 – 000-0608, citation number A53391, Molly Rose Ann Harding, issued a citation for operating a vehicle without liability insurance in effect her first offense dated December 31, 2019.

Also was issued a citation for operating vehicle with expired registration and failure to reregister.



Ticket number 920 – 2019 – 000-0599, citation number A53973, Amanda Joe Lardis, issued a citation for operating with expired registration and failure to reregister dated December 24, 2019.



Ticket number 920 – 2020 – 000-0008, citation number A54369, Nicole Joe Brent, issues citation for driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so suspended or revoked her first offense dated January 2, 2020.



Ticket number 920 – 2019 – 000-0605, citation number A54408, Joseph Duain Clark, issued a citation for operating without liability insurance in effect his first offense..



Ticket number 920 – 2020 – 000-0003, citation number A544110, Taylor Jacob Ramirez was issued a citation for operating without liability insurance in effect his first offense including driving without a valid license is first offense both dated January 2, 2020.



Ticket number 920 – 2019 – 000-0601, citation number A54725, LeeAnn Madison Kieling, was issued a citation for displaying license plates assigned to another vehicle her second offense and driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so suspended or revoked her first offense and operating vehicle without liability insurance in effect her first offense all three dated December 27, 2019.



Ticket number 920 – 2019 – 000-0607, citation number A54726, Eric Orlando Ramirez was issued a citation for operating a vehicle without liability insurance and affect his first offense and also for careless driving his first offense, dated December 30, 2019.



Ticket number 920 – 2020 – 000-0012, citation number A54727, Tahmara Ellen Litssinger, was issued a citation for operating a vehicle without liability insurance in effect for first offense dated January 30, 2020.



Ticket number 920 – 2019 – 000-0603, citation number A55326, Laverne Lee Sandness, was issued citation for failure to have child under six years old and less than 60 pounds probably restrained in vehicle dated December 27, 2019.



