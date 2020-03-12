Cheyenne Police Department Responded To Armed Robbery And Detain Suspect



By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

The Cheyenne Police Department and detectives arrested and detained Michael Alan Gross 38 years old of Cheyenne Wyoming for an armed robbery that took place on March 12, 2020, at about 4:30 AM at the come and go gas station located to 15 E. Lincoln Way.



38-year-old Michael Alan Gross is accused of entering the business this plane that night to the clerk that was on duty and demanded that the clerk gave him all the money. Michael Alan Gross did get away with cash and various merchandise. New sentence once detectives detained Michael Alan Gross, they booked him into the Laramie County jail on the charge of robbery and threat of injury.



The Cheyenne Police Department responded rather quickly to the armed robbery could have resulted in injury to the clerk if the detectives and Cheyenne Police Department hands have reacted in such a quick manner; fortunately, everything turned out okay for the clerk get the clerk was very shaken.