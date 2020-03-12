All Ten Yard Waste Collection Sites Are Open In Minot North Dakota

Syndicated by: Montana News

According to a press release issued by the City of North Dakota the City of Minot’s 10 yard waste collection sites are open for the season.



Clippings, garden waste, leaves, vines, flowers, flowerbed clippings and apples that have fallen from

trees need to be collected any placed in the containers.

Tree branches are not allowed to be put into the yard waste collection containers. Small piles of tree branches are picked up separately throughout the week, as time permits. Residents with City sanitation service should put small piles of tree branches near their collection point on their regu- lar collection day, and City crews will add their address to a list of tree piles to be collected.

The City’s yard waste collection sites are located at:

27th Ave.

7th St. NW

15th Ave

2nd St. NE

11th St

4th Ave. NW

13th St

5th Ave. SE

7th St

9th Ave. SW

7th St

16th Ave. SE

16th St

16th Ave. SW

25th St

2nd Ave. SW

4th St

34th Ave. SW

37th St

11th Ave. SE