Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

On 03/10/20 at 1500 hours, an Officer responded to the 2700 block of Colonial for a report of an assault. At the conclusion of the investigation, a juvenile was cited for misdemeanor assault and released to a guardian.

On 03/10/20 at 1559 hours, an Officer responded to the 500 block of Logan for a report of a criminal mischief. At the conclusion of the investigation, a 41-year-old female was placed under arrest for a Municipal Court warrant.

On 03/10/20 at 1655 hours, an Officer responded to the 100 block of Rodney for a report of an individual at the location who had a warrant for their arrest.

At the conclusion of the investigation, a 56-year-old female was placed under arrest for a Justice Court warrant.

On 03/10/20 at 1850 hours, an Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Boulder and Washington.

At the conclusion of the investigation, a juvenile was cited for possession of dangerous drugs (misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia and released to a guardian.

In the last 24 hours, Officers responded to 104 calls which included 6 accidents, 2 assaults, 3 burglaries, 4 disorderly/disturbances, 11 suspicious, 7 theft/frauds, and 3 welfare checks.