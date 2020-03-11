Helena Police Department News

March 11, 2020

|

Montana News

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

On 03/10/20 at 1500 hours, an Officer responded to the 2700 block of Colonial for a report of an assault.  At the conclusion of the investigation, a juvenile was cited for misdemeanor assault and released to a guardian.

 

On 03/10/20 at 1559 hours, an Officer responded to the 500 block of Logan for a report of a criminal mischief.  At the conclusion of the investigation, a 41-year-old female was placed under arrest for a Municipal Court warrant.

 

On 03/10/20 at 1655 hours, an Officer responded to the 100 block of Rodney for a report of an individual at the location who had a warrant for their arrest. 

 

 

At the conclusion of the investigation, a 56-year-old female was placed under arrest for a Justice Court warrant.

 

On 03/10/20 at 1850 hours, an Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Boulder and Washington. 

 

 

At the conclusion of the investigation, a juvenile was cited for possession of dangerous drugs (misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia and released to a guardian.

 

In the last 24 hours, Officers responded to 104 calls which included 6 accidents, 2 assaults, 3 burglaries, 4 disorderly/disturbances, 11 suspicious, 7 theft/frauds, and 3 welfare checks.

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Helena Police Department News

March 11, 2020

Billings Justice Court Criminal Cases

March 11, 2020

How COVID-19 Spreads

March 10, 2020

Climate Change ?

March 10, 2020

Protecting Innocent School Children In Abortion Alley

March 10, 2020

Facts About Emergency Air Ambulance Transportation

March 9, 2020

Celebrate Purim Holiday לחיים

March 9, 2020

Spring Time Means, Springing Back To Life With Awesome Salads

March 9, 2020

Cody Wyoming Police Department News

March 9, 2020

Large Majority Of Montana Voters Suspect Of Radical Socialist Democrat Bullock Senate Run

March 9, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic