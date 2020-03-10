Protecting Innocent School Children In Abortion Alley

March 10, 2020

|

Montana News

 

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Liberty Counsel will present oral argument tomorrow before the District of Columbia Court of Appeals regarding Two Rivers Public Charter School’s lawsuit against pro-life advocate Larry Cirignano for his constitutionally protected speech against a Planned Parenthood facility that is located between the two buildings of its elementary and middle schools.

 

The lawsuit by the public charter school contains one allegation that on November 23, 2015, Cirignano, appeared on a public sidewalk holding a sign raising awareness about abortion.

 

The public charter school wants to completely ban Cirignano from peacefully standing with a sign on a public sidewalk. 

 

The charter school sued Cirigano and other pro-life advocates for being on the public sidewalk. Cirigano, never trespassed on school property or otherwise broke any laws.

 

Liberty Counsel’s Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said, “It is shocking and tragic that every school day innocent children walk by this Planned Parenthood facility where babies are killed.

 

Yet a school entrusted with the care of young children would welcome and fight for this death trap to be located between its elementary and middle schools.

 

 

School officials should be ashamed for trying to hide this from parents and the public.”

 

 

