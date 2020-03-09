Cody Wyoming Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

March 06, 07, & 08, 2020

ARRESTS:03/06/20 Brenda Schmidt, Cody, 47, Arrested for Warrant, (Incident #2003060082)

03/07/20 Tamarik Hines, Tulsa OK, 37, Arrested for DUI, Speed & Open Container, (Incident #2003070009)

03/08/20 Daniel Chambers, Cody, 32, Arrested for Public Intoxication, (Incident #2003080006

03/08/20 Jose Garcia, Powell, 28, Arrested for Probation Violation, (Incident #2003080009)Total 911 Calls – 1 *==========================================================================March 06, 202000:19 Traffic Stop 2003060001 Officer initiated activity at 21ST St/Kerper Blvd, Cody. TS-Driver citation issued no reg, poss controlled substance. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================01:31 Officer Flagged Down 2003060005 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan AVE/16TH St, Cody. White dodge pickup. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================01:38 Suspicious Activity 2003060007 Officer initiated activity at Taco Johns, 17TH St, Cody. Susp vehicle. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================01:48 Suspicious Activity 2003060008 Officer initiated activity at Lds Stake Office, Heart Mountain St, Cody. Susp truck. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================

01:59 Traffic Stop 2003060009 Officer initiated activity at Buffalo Bill Center of The West, Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS-Driver citation speed, warned no insurance do dl in poss. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================02:19 Suspicious Activity 2003060010 Officer initiated activity at Michaels Tacos, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. Susp vehicle. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================02:27 Traffic Stop 2003060011 Officer initiated activity at Majestic Lube, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS-Driver citation exp registration on trailer, warned for ex registration on truck. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================08:04 Warrant Service Attempt 2003060022 Officer initiated activity at Glen Ave, Cody. . Disposition: No Service. *==========================================================================09:20 Animal-Stray 2003060033 Occurred on 18TH St. Cat brought into the shelter. . Disposition: To Animal Shelter.*==========================================================================09:59 Citizen Contact 2003060038 Officer initiated activity at 19TH St/Bleistein Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================10:04 Parking Problem 2003060039 Officer initiated activity at West Circle Dr, Cody. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================10:23 Parking Problem 2003060043 Officer initiated activity at River View Dr, Cody. Parking-warning issued for improper parking, exp reg. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================10:36 Parking Problem 2003060045 Officer initiated activity at River View Dr, Cody. Parking-Warning issued expired registration. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================10:37 Parking Problem 2003060046 Officer initiated activity at River View Dr, Cody. Parking- warned for improper parking and exp reg. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================10:42 Traffic Stop 2003060047 Officer initiated activity at 17TH St, Cody. TS-Driver cited for exp reg. . Disposition: Citation Issued.

*==========================================================================10:48 Parking Problem 2003060048 Officer initiated activity at 11TH St, Cody. Parking- no contact. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================11:22 Animal-Noisy 2003060056 Occurred on Draw St. RP says that there is a dog that has been whining loudly all day. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================

11:27 Traffic Complaint 2003060061 Occurred on 31ST St. Whi GMC truck and newer Gry pk racing up and down 31st St early in the morning, neighbors have seen veh's racing each other. Normally happens btwn 0730-0800, RP did just see them about 5-10 ago. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================12:01 Warrant Service Attempt 2003060065 Officer initiated activity at C St, Cody. . Disposition: No Service.*==========================================================================12:19 Fraud Related 2003060072 Occurred on Pioneer Ave. RP believes that her identity has been stolen and she would like to speak with an officer. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================13:02 Animal- Deceased 2003060081 Occurred at 19TH St River Access on 19TH St. . Dead deer at the first building inside the gate at the sewer lagoon. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================13:07 Traffic Stop 2003060082 Officer initiated activity at Beck Ave, Cody. TS- Driver. . Disposition: See Case. *==========================================================================13:31 Motor Vehicle Crash 2003060085 Occurred at 10TH St/Sheridan Ave. 2 car MVC no injury/no blockage. . Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================13:55 Assist other Agency 2003060087 Occurred on 26TH St. RP believes that there is a young child being left home alone and she would like to speak with an officer. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================14:36 Miscellaneous Assistance 2003060095 Occurred on 21ST St. RP has a few questions regarding the eviction process. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================15:07 Parking Problem 2003060097 Officer initiated activity at Elm Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Warning

Issued.*==15:22 Child Welfare 2003060100 Occurred at Smokes on Sheridan Ave. . RP at the storage units by the smoke shop, said a black camary with no plates, female driver and a child in the car. Appear the driver she believe was on drugs,. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.*

==15:27 Parking Problem 2003060101 Officer initiated activity at Salsbury Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *16:46 Property Damage 2003060118 Occurred on Yellowstone Ave. McDonald's -billboard has graffiti on it. . Disposition: Completed. *

17:00 Civil Standby 2003060120 Occurred on Kenmar St. RP would like a civil standby tomorrow while former resident gathers their belongings from the above location. . . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================

19:20 Traffic Stop 2003060134 Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================19:37 Traffic Stop 2003060136 Officer initiated activity at 16TH St/Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS- driver warned for FTS @ STP sign, and illegal lane change. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================19:50 Trespass Complaint 2003060138 Occurred at Jubys Trailer Crt on 19TH St. . RP believes that there are two trespassed from the above location. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.*==========================================================================19:57 Disturbance 2003060139 Occurred on Greever St. Female is causing problems at the residence, RP wants female trespassed from location. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================20:35 Traffic Stop 2003060143 Officer initiated activity at Friends of Buffalo Dam Center, Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS- driver cited for exp registration. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================20:36 Traffic Stop 2003060144 Officer initiated activity at Majestic Lube, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS- driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================20:44 Miscellaneous Assistance 2003060147 Occurred on Alger Ave. Wanting to speak w/C18. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================22:01 Traffic Stop 2003060153 Officer initiated activity at Walgreens, Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for FTY to oncoming vehicle. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================22:14 Warrant Service Attempt 2003060156 Officer initiated activity at Rumsey Ave, Cody. . Disposition: No Service.*==========================================================================22:39 Traffic Stop 2003060159 Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Ave/Conifer Ln, Cody. TS- Driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================23:55 Traffic Stop 2003060162 Officer initiated activity at 16TH St/Bleistein Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for failure to obtain WY dl, FTS stop sign, illegal lane change. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================March 07, 202000:59 Citizen Contact 2003070004 Officer initiated activity at 17TH St Hill, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================01:03 Citizen Contact 2003070005 Officer initiated activity at Maverik South, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================

01:17 Suspicious Activity 2003070007 Officer initiated activity at Meadow Lane Ave, Cody. C15 heard a loud noise. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================02:17 Traffic Stop 2003070009 Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS-Driver. . Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================03:53 Traffic Stop 2003070012 Officer initiated activity at 29TH St/Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS-Driver cited for speed. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================05:45 Assist other Agency 2003070015 Officer initiated activity at Probation And Parole - Cody Off, Stampede Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================07:29 Animal-Stray 2003070017 Occurred at The Station/Cody Coffee on 16TH St. . RP picked up two dogs running at large, can't get a hold of the owner via the # on tags. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================07:50 Patrol-Extra 2003070018 Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================08:39 Trespass Complaint 2003070019 Occurred on 29TH St. RP would like to have female listed below trespassed from her residence. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================09:38 Animal-Stray 2003070022 Occurred at Jubys Trailer Crt on 19TH St. . Kitten brought in. . Disposition: To Animal Shelter. *==========================================================================12:02 Traffic Stop 2003070031 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for failure to signal. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================12:04 Animal-Lost 2003070032 Occurred on 32ND St. RP is missing a cat. Grey hair been missing since 03/04/2020. . . *==========================================================================15:01 Assist other Agency 2003070045 Occurred on Berdahl Ave. 61 yom has been drinking, exhibiting aggressive behavior. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================16:32 Suspicious Activity 2003070050 Occurred on Pioneer Ave. RP believes that her boyfriend is being stalked. She would like to speak with an officer. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================19:31 Miscellaneous Assistance 2003070061 Occurred on Pioneer Ave. RP wanting to know the outcome from prior call. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================

20:10 Welfare Check 2003070063 Occurred in Cody. RP is subjects cousin, concerned about mental state, seems to be paranoid about LE & DFS, subject has made 3 or 4 facebook posts that are concerning. RP would like officers to check on cousin and give her a call back. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================20:44 Animal Call - Other 2003070068 Occurred on Pioneer Ave. RP wants sisters dog taken to the shelter it has bitten several people. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================21:00 Motor Vehicle Crash 2003070069 Officer initiated activity at Blackburn Ave/Cougar Ave, Cody. MVC. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================21:49 Animals on Roadway 2003070074 Occurred at Big Horn Cinemas on Big Horn Ave. . German shepherd RAL in the roadway, now headed down Blackburn. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.*==========================================================================21:55 Assist other Agency 2003070076 Occurred on Glade Ct. 58 yom severely intoxicated. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================23:48 Traffic Stop 2003070079 Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS- driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================March 08, 202000:14 Patrol-Extra 2003080001 Officer initiated activity at Paul Stock Aquatic And Recreation, Heart Mountain St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================00:39 Intoxicated Subject 2003080006 Occurred at Silver Dollar Bar on Sheridan Ave. . RP, a bouncer at the dollar, says there is a violent dog in the bar and they need help getting rid of it. . Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================01:55 Traffic Stop 2003080009 Officer initiated activity at C St, Cody. TS-Driver. . Disposition: See Case. *==========================================================================09:23 Animal-Stray 2003080020 Occurred at Cody Area on Sheridan AVE/16TH St. . RP brought in a brown pitbull. . .*==========================================================================10:53 Patrol-Extra 2003080027 Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================15:49 Disturbance 2003080044 Occurred on Had Left Approx 15 Minutes Prior To Our Arrival. RP says that she can hear her neighbors screaming and it sounds as if there is pushing involved. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================16:20 Animal-Lost 2003080045 Occurred on 10TH St. RP says his black lab jumped his fence and he can't find him. No collar. . Disposition: Returned to Owner.*==========================================================================

20:17 Disturbance 2003080054 Occurred on Baker Dr. RP says her boyfriend is intox and won’t let her leave. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================22:14 Traffic Stop 2003080060 Officer initiated activity at 15TH St, Cody. TS-Driver citation for fts stop sign/warned white light to rear, no ins, unsafe vehicle. . Disposition: Citation