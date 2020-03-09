Celebrate Purim Holiday לחיים

Syndicated by: Montana News

Israel and Jews all over the world, including Christians, are celebrating with a clink of a glass. Some call it Cheers, others call it Yamas, or Salud, but in the Jewish world it is called Lechaim.

לחיים means LeChaim, which is the word for life or wishing a person good life. That means you are bestowing on them health, happiness, longevity, and success. WOW, what a way to bless a person.

Try it during this Purim, Jewish Holiday. It works.