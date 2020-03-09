Celebrate Purim Holiday לחיים

March 9, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

Israel and Jews all over the world, including Christians, are celebrating with a clink of a glass. Some call it Cheers, others call it Yamas, or Salud, but in the Jewish world it is called Lechaim.

 

לחיים means LeChaim, which is the word for life or wishing a person good life. That means you are bestowing on them health, happiness, longevity, and success. WOW, what a way to bless a person.

 

Try it during this Purim, Jewish Holiday. It works.

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Celebrate Purim Holiday לחיים

March 9, 2020

Spring Time Means, Springing Back To Life With Awesome Salads

March 9, 2020

Cody Wyoming Police Department News

March 9, 2020

Large Majority Of Montana Voters Suspect Of Radical Socialist Democrat Bullock Senate Run

March 9, 2020

Federal Court: Krissy Sanchez Vs. Deputy County Attorney Corbit Harrington Part II.

March 8, 2020

Helena Police Department News

March 7, 2020

Americans Allowing Church And Government To Create A World Without God, Deserves The Hell That It Will Get!

March 7, 2020

The Unholy Crusade Against Gas Appliances: Eco Darling Natural Gas Gives Way To Wind, Solar and Battery Electricity And Slave Labor

March 7, 2020

The Conditioning Of Americans: Politicians Allure Illegals In, ICE Rounds Them Up, What Is The Real Objective? You!

March 6, 2020

Helena Police Department News

March 6, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic