Celebrate Purim Holiday לחיים

Syndicated by: Montana News
Israel and Jews all over the world, including Christians, are celebrating with a clink of a glass. Some call it Cheers, others call it Yamas, or Salud, but in the Jewish world it is called Lechaim.
לחיים means LeChaim, which is the word for life or wishing a person good life. That means you are bestowing on them health, happiness, longevity, and success. WOW, what a way to bless a person.
Try it during this Purim, Jewish Holiday. It works.
Please reload
Featured Posts
Please reload
Recent Posts
Please reload
Search By Tags
I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!
Please reload