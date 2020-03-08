Federal Court: Krissy Sanchez Vs. Deputy County Attorney Corbit Harrington Part II.

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Now, as discussed in an earlier article, Yellowstone County Deputy Attorney Corbit Harrington uses the sleight of hand in his CPS cases and allowed in every petition that he put his hand on, a false claim of "emergency protective services." In Part I. the Montana News covered the fact that Corbit Harrington is being sued for Malicious Prosecution, Unlawful use of administrative proceedings and fraud. All alleged Federal Court civil charges, surround his involvement in the illegal removal of Krissy Sanchez's children by CPS.



It is a fact that last year in over 500 cases, the Yellowstone County Deputy Attorney Corbit Harrington was directly involved with over 4000 children he helped CPS take away from parents all based on false claims that Corbit Harrington himself is aware that the facts that CPS present to him were blatantly wrong.



Yet Deputy County Attorney Corbit Harrington sent out signed orders coming from the lower courts in Montana all in an attempt to gain financial dollars for CPS, the County of Yellowstone and Friedel LLC, and many others that need financial examining in forthcoming articles.



This effort takes advantage of low-income parents and uneducated parents, triggering a financial revenue for the state of Montana and many private entities such as Friedel LLC.



Each alleged falsified CPS emergency removal of a child receives matching monetary rates from federal funds as a way to gain money advantage for private industry that then reap hundreds of thousands of dollars for their role in helping CPS as it does its dirty work.



For example, a company called Friedel LLC.



Their role will be deeply examined in an upcoming future article to show the public how they are reaping the financial winds doing CPS dirty work all in the name of "drug testing."



This revenue is then transferred from state funds to pay Friedel LLC and is viewed as "investment funds" since the expenditures result in what is called "match rates" from the federal funding.



Back to the falsified emergency orders:



These orders designed to allow DPPHS program funding to appear at face value, as valid, and therefore the financial emergencies in each child case allow DPHHS to gain an unfair advantage over citizens, and this has succeeded unchallenged legally for over 30 years in the state of Montana.



DPHHS corruption has become so routine, even district Court judges, Deputy County Attorney Corbit Harrington, public defenders who, by the way, are paid by the very state that is taking children from parents (conflict here?)



No one looks at the illegal financial relief allowed and the issued blanket financial relief to the social service agency, bypassing every right in civil proceedings and violating the constitutional rights of parents, not to mention the rights of the children that are suffering from being forcibly ripped from their parents.



The parents, subjected to illegal separation by falsified Ex-parte orders crafted by Deputy County Attorney Corbit Harrington, and in many cases, not signed until after CPS had already previously forcibly separated the children from their loving parents.



In a few cases, the Montana News discovered it had been weeks after the children had endured the removal from their parents. The separation anxiety the children suffer will affect them into adulthood and beyond.





Now common sense would tell one that Yellowstone County Deputy Attorney, Corbit Harrington has his mental marbles all mixed up. Consider this fact, DPHHS and the County Attorney's office created a division used just for CPS cases.



This makes the public wonder is this statutorily lawful when they use a County Deputy prosecutor Corbit Harrington is initiating civil proceedings, absent of any criminal charges and absent of the legal requirement defined in Montana Code Annotated Title 41 Chapter 3:

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT ?



The Corruption that surrounds the Deputy County Attorney Corbit Harrington is so easy to uncover.



It is a fact that all the falsified emergency Ex-parte orders are on behalf of NON-LICENSED, NON-CLINICAL CPS social workers who make falsified allegations without any proof whatsoever in almost every case.



These caseworkers sought removal on baseless falsified claims where CPS tries to force a parent to sign the children over to them voluntarily, then the parents who refuse to sign these orders are subjected to the seizure of their children.



Yet the Montana Audits show that only 4% of Montana child removals meet the criteria of abuse or neglect or is justified in the removal of the children and for the need for financial services.











