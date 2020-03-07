Helena Police Department News

March 7, 2020

On 03/06/20 at 0521 hours, Officers responded to the 200 block of Anderson for a report of individuals yelling.  At the conclusion of the investigation, a 37-year-old male was placed under arrest for a Municipal Court warrant.

 

On 03/06/20 at 0833 hours, an Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Roberts and Livingston.  At the conclusion of the investigation, a 16-year-old juvenile was cited for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia and released to a guardian. 

 

On 03/06/20 at 0835 hours, an Officer responded to the 400 block of Jackson for a report of an individual trespassing.  At the conclusion of the investigation, a 41-year-old male was placed under arrest for trespass to property and a probation violation.

 

On 03/06/20 at 1325 hours, an Officer responded to the 2700 block of Prospect for a report of a theft.  At the conclusion of the investigation, a 54-year-old female was cited for theft and trespass to property.

 

On 03/06/20 at 1746 hours, Officers responded to the 1000 block of Missoula for a report of a physical altercation.  At the conclusion of the investigation, a 46-year-old male was placed under arrest for 1st offense partner family member assault.

 

In the last 24 hours, Officers responded to 110 calls for service which included 2 burglaries, 3 criminal mischiefs, 5 disturbances, 3 family disturbances/domestic, 13 suspicious, 11 theft/frauds, 3 trespass, and 3 welfare checks.

