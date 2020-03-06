Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

On 03/05/20 at 0823 hours, an Officer responded to the 2200 block of Villard for a possible trespass. At the conclusion of the investigation, a 33-year-old female was placed under arrest for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing a police officer. It was determined that no trespass had occurred.

On 03/05/20 1344 hours, an Officer responded to the 500 block of Logan for an individual at the location who had a warrant for their arrest. At the conclusion of the investigation, a 42-year-old female was placed under arrest for the warrant.

On 03/05/20 at 1351 hours, an Officer responded to the area of Last Chance and Place for a welfare check on an individual. At the conclusion of the investigation, a 33-year-old female was cited for disorderly conduct and released.

On 03/05/20 at 1857 hours, an Officer responded to the 500 block of Logan for a report of an assault. At the conclusion of the investigation, a 50-year-old male was placed under arrest for aggravated burglary (for entering an apartment and assaulting an individual).

On 03/05/20 at 2015 hours, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Gilbert and Dearborn. At the conclusion of the investigation, a 24-year-old male was placed under arrest for 1st offense DUI, no insurance, driving while suspended, and an out of County warrant.

In the last 24 hours, Officers responded to 117 calls for service which included 5 assaults/threats, 2 burglaries, 5 disorderly, 6 disturbances, 7 suspicious, 3 theft/fraud, 6 trespass, and 9 welfare checks.