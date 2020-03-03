High Wind Warnings for South Central And SouthEast Montana Areas

March 3, 2020

Montana News

 

 

* IMPACTS: Low humidities, unseasonably warm temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.


* AFFECTED AREA: In South Central MT Fire Zones...127...128...129.
In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131.


* COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell.


In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Yellowstone.


In Southeast MT...Powder River...Rosebud...Treasure.


* WIND: West 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Winds will relax tonight then strengthen again Wednesday.
* HUMIDITY: 15 to 30 percent.

 

