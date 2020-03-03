High Wind Warnings for South Central And SouthEast Montana Areas

Syndicated by: Montana News
* IMPACTS: Low humidities, unseasonably warm temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA: In South Central MT Fire Zones...127...128...129.
In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell.
In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Yellowstone.
In Southeast MT...Powder River...Rosebud...Treasure.
* WIND: West 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Winds will relax tonight then strengthen again Wednesday.
* HUMIDITY: 15 to 30 percent.
