High Wind Warnings for South Central And SouthEast Montana Areas

Syndicated by: Montana News

* IMPACTS: Low humidities, unseasonably warm temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.



* AFFECTED AREA: In South Central MT Fire Zones...127...128...129.

In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131.



* COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell.



In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Yellowstone.



In Southeast MT...Powder River...Rosebud...Treasure.



* WIND: West 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Winds will relax tonight then strengthen again Wednesday.

* HUMIDITY: 15 to 30 percent.