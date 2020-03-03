Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News
3/1/20 @ 2024 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Rodney St for a report of a possible assault in progress. Officers were able to locate (2) males in a vehicle that were involved in the altercation. Investigation into the matter led to a 27 year old male being placed under arrest for DUI (1st Offense) and an outstanding arrest warrant. He was booked into the LCSO Jail. The other male in the vehicle, a 34 year old male, was also placed under arrest for an outstanding arrest warrant, Probation violation and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also booked into the LCSO Jail
3/2/20 @ 2040 hours -- An Officer took a report of a possible no contact order violation. The Officer met with all parties and investigation into the matter led to a 40 year old male being placed under arrest for Violation of a No Contact Order. The male was booked into the LCSO Jail.
3/2/20 @ 2106 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 2400 block of Broadway St for a report of domestic disturbance. The Officer met with all parties and investigation into the matter led to a 36 year old male being placed under arrest for Felony PFMA (3rd Offense) and (2) outstanding arrest warrants. The male was booked into the LCSO Jail.
3/3/20 @ 0214 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of Prospect Ave for a report of theft from a business. The Officer was able to locate the male involved in the theft. Investigation into the matter led to a 30 year old male being issued a citation for Disorderly Conduct. The male was referred to Helena Municipal Court.
**The Helena Police Department responded to 75 calls for service. A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows: (4) non-injury crashes, (4) animal calls, (3) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (8) suspicious incidents, (3) thefts, (1) trespass complaint and conducted (8) welfare checks.
