City Of Cheyenne Wyoming Doing Well When It Comes To Overall Crime Stats Per Capita

By Investigative reporter Donald Cyphers

Syndicated by: Montana News

Drug cases appear to be the lead in crime in the city of Cheyenne, Wyoming. According to the C.A.T. information, the Montana News learned that numbers that compiled with the Community Action Team consisted of the following empirical data stats.

62% of total crime cases were for drug distribution

14% of crime cases were overdose deaths.

12% of crim cases were property crimes.

10% of crime was for human trafficking cases.

2% of all other criminal cases consisted of other designated crime cases.

^ drug overdoses that had actual deaths resulting from drug overdoses were in 2019. Three of those were Methamphetamine, 2 Heroin, and one case from Fentanyl.

An estimated amount of $30,000.00 of stolen property recovered, and about 48 drug dealers and distributors arrested.

Of those 2019 drug cases, 40% involved the use of Methamphetamine, where 24% involved Poly Drugs, and 12% involved the use of Cocaine. Heroin use was 9% 9% involved Opioid Analgesics, and only 3% involved the gateway drug known as Marijuana/Spice, and 3% was MDMA.